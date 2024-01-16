The Madden 24 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, just a few days before the second round of the playoffs begin.

The Madden 24 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, just a few days before the second round of the playoffs begin. Like always, these updates focus on adjusting player OVRs, as well as their individual stats. Additionally, these roster updates take into consideration any FA signings or injuries that shake up the rosters. However, don't expect the update to change any gameplay or performance issues.

Madden 24 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date

We believe the Madden 24 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date should release on Thursday, January 18th. Just like previous weeks, we expect the update to drop on the Thursday before the games kicks off. Although there's no TNF game this week, the update should still arrive as usual. However, if not Thursday, expect a release before the games begin this weekend.

Additionally, visit our Madden 24 Roster Update guide to learn how to update your rosters in-game. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and requires and internet connection.

The Wild Card Round surely saw tons of fans either celebrating like mad or turning off the TV too early. The only one possession game that took place this weekend was when Matt Stafford lost to his former team 24-23. However, every other game this week ended with the winning team leading by at least two possessions.

Overall, the weekend started off with C.J. Stroud and the Texans' D dominating Cleveland 45-14. Later that night, Kansas City took care of business thanks to a sloppy performance from a frozen Miami offense. The next day, we saw Jordan Love turn into the next HOF Packers' QB and demolish the Cowboys' secondary.

Lastly, after a close game between L.A. and Detroit, the week ended with Buffalo defeating a Steelers' team with no offensive identity. Later that night, Baker Mayfield torched an Eagles' secondary that played arguably the worst possible football in the last six weeks.

Overall, we surely should have expected some of this. It's typical for the wheat to separate itself from the chaff in the Wild Card Round. However, we hope to see some tighter matches in the games ahead. Overall, the Divisional Round matchups include:

Kansas City @ Buffalo – A rematch of the epic 2021 Divisional Round playoff game that saw Buffalo give up a lead with just 13 seconds remaining. Now playing at home instead of at Arrowhead, will Josh Allen and the Bills overcome the Chiefs and go to their first Championship game since 2020 (where they lost to KC).

Houston @ Baltimore – Keep an eye out for a young and invigorated Houston team as they head to Baltimore to take on MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Overall, we expect Baltimore to pick up where they left off. However, do not sleep on HC DeMeco Ryans and his crew.

Tampa Bay @ Detroit – The torch has been passed, and Baker Mayfield should be the Buccaneers' guy after his epic performance last night. However, they face a tougher challenge this week in a Detroit team with defensive players who can actually tackle. However, we see the Buccaneers possibly earning revenge on two teams in-a-row this weekend

Packers @ 49ers – The Packers' recent struggles against the 49ers in the postseason could end this weekend. Jordan Love has been playing at an incredible level and so have his teammates. However, expect a rested 49ers team to put on another great show.

