Madden 24's Final Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, bringing the final OVR adjustments for the year. Furthermore, this update will take into account any FA signings, though you won't see any coaching changes. This final roster update completes the Madden 24 roster update series, which adjusted player ratings and depth charts since September of last year. This final update represents the teams you'll be playing with for the rest of the game's lifespan.

Madden 24 Final Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Final Madden 24 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, February 15th, 2024. Based on last year's Super Bowl, which Kansas City also won, roster update released just three days after. Therefore, we expect something similar this year. Once this update drops, that will mark the final roster update for Madden 24.

However, expect EA Sports to still drop a few small updates here and there. Additionally, Ultimate Team Players still have a lot to look forward to, as the developer releases MUT content deep into the Summer. This update, in particular, deals with player ratings, injuries, roster changes, and more.

Of course, with the Season finally over, don't expect too many changes in this roster update. Overall, this update should mostly focus on both Chiefs and 49ers players who participated in Super Bowl LVIII. However, it's possible some players from other teams will receive an adjustment.

We expect several Chiefs players to receive OVR boosts after a hard-fought victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The defense especially deserves a ton of credit, holding the 49ers to just 19 total points in regulation and limiting them to just a field goal in OT. The special teams and defensive unit both recovered fumbles, with one of those recoveries leading to a touchdown that gave KC their first lead.

Despite being down 10-0 late in the first half, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once again overcame a double-digit deficit and claimed the Lombari trophy. Just like last year's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Andy Reid and his team made the proper adjustments to earn the team's fourth Super Bowl title. The scariest part is, they still seem like contenders next year.

We hope you enjoy the final roster update, which hopefully gives your favorite players the OVR they deserve.

