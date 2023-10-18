Madden 24 Title Update 3.1 dropped this week, fixing a few issues that affected a long-lasting gameplay issue. Specifically, the latest update fixes an issue where the Kicking UI actually blocked the Kick Meter's visibility. While the update did improve the experience in a few areas, the developers stated their intention to resolve an issue with unintended dropped catches and interceptions. Lastly, the notes mentioned key issues addressed with Superstar KO. Without further ado, let us take a look at Title Update 3.1 to check out everything new with Madden 24.

Madden 24 Title Update 3.1 Full Patch Notes

Gameplay Addressed an issue where the Kicking UI blocked visibility of the Kick Meter.

Dev Note The team is continuing to actively work on unintended dropped catches & interceptions while playing on the Competitive game setting with improvements coming in a future Title Update.

Superstar KO Addressed key issues with Superstar KO and as a result the mode has been ungated.



Overall, the new Madden 24 Patch Notes seem pretty small for a game that only came out two months ago and only has a 12-month lifespan. However, we look forward to seeing what the devs do for fixing dropped passes. It seems for years Madden games have been plagued with unnecessary and unrealistic drops.

We get it, even reliable WRs like Devonta Smith drop a ball (even with no coverage), but for the most part these guys are professionals for a reason. There's no reason to see players like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, or Cooper Kupp drop passes they should've caught.

Additionally, we hope the developers plan on fixing more than just drops when it comes to passing. Madden 24's passing system feels very weird. Firstly, they give you a choice of which passing type you want to use before playing the game, but only one of these options seems reasonable. Classic passing leaves everything up to the game, placement and power emphasizes everything but accuracy. Personally, we prefer placement and accuracy, but even then the passing feels wonky.

We understand defensive pressure might lead to inaccurate throws, but outside of Patrick Mahomes, most QBs in Madden 24 can't seem to throw while under any sort of pressure. Hopefully we see a resolution to this issue as well.

And that wraps it up for this title update. We hope you don't have to deal with a pesky kicking bug anymore. Additionally, we hope to see a resolution for dropped passes very soon. Madden 24 came out two months ago, which means the clock is ticking to fix the issues for this installment.

Very soon, EA Sports will likely begin development on their next Madden title, while also working on College Football.

