A new Madden 25 Franchise Deep Dive dropped today, showing off new improvements to the game in terms of both gameplay and presentation. This year, EA Sports focused on three main pillars of Franchise: Immersion, Customization, and Core & Depth Improvements. With the new Franchise Central feature, Dynamic Storylines, a new NFL Draft Night, and more, there's a lot to unpack. Without further ado, let's take a look at Madden 25's Franchise Deep Dive.

Madden 25 Franchise Deep Dive – Everything You Need To Know

Firstly, the biggest new feature coming to Franchise Mode is Dynamic Storylines which adds more depth between player-coach interactions. Now, you'll actually be held accountable if you make a promise to one of your players. Furthermore, you'll have to manage your players with 70 brand new storylines. A few examples of these storylines include:

A player showing up to Training Camp out of shape

Committing to an offseason plan

A player showing you the weaknesses of an opposing team before you select how you want to attack

All of these meetings take place in separate areas like a meeting room, coach's office, press conference room, practice sideline, and more. However, while Dynamic Storylines aren't the only stories you'll experience throughout your career.

Breakout Storylines have been revamped in Madden 25. Now, each breakout storyline has its own separate paths and outcomes. Some breakout storylines develop for a longer time than others, and don't just include developmental upgrades.

One example the Deep Dive mentions revolves around meeting with an OC or DC to discuss your breakout player. Choose their goal for the week, and if you succeed, you can double down the next week. This level of risk adds a new challenge to your storylines. Do you continue to risk it to develop one of your promising players? Or do you stop at the appropriate time to safely develop your player.

Overall, Breakout Storylines are what you want them to be. Choose the difficulty of your challenge, and continue to make risks in order to develop your player. There are tons of variants to make each Storyline feel unique. Generally, you want to sustain these storylines in order to help your player grow and reach superstardom faster.

The NFL Draft Night experience is coming t0 Madden 25, letting you see the picks come up to the stage to receive their new jersey. You'll see Roger Goodell approach the podium and announce the next pick. On this special night, you'll be able to see a real-time draft board that updates with each pick. We already spoke of this in previous deep dives, but one thing we didn't hear about was the new Prospect Hub.

In Madden 25, the Prospect Hub has been greatly improved and made more convenient for players. Instead of clicking into every prospect's player card to see certain details, EA Sports created a new way to view data on players with a spreadsheet-like format. Looking for that fastest receiver from the 40-yard dash? The new Prospect Hub makes it easier to find the talent you want.

Franchise Central in Madden 25

The Franchise menu of Madden 25 has seen some big upgrades. Overall, this new Franchise Central makes it easier to find key information as well as creating your league.

One new addition to Franchise Central is the Personal Messaging System, which sends you suggestions from people within your organization. These suggestions range from who you should target on the trade block or Free Agency, or even simple things like injury updates.

Additionally, the Franchise Central Hub brings back the Top Stories section, letting you see breaking news, some of which ties to your Dynamic Storylines. Furthermore, these top stories also focus on big season matchups, game recaps, and player narratives. You'll also see all other information you'll want from standings, schedules, and much more.

Core & Depth Improvements

Madden 25 features several Core & Depth Improvements to enrich the experience for players. Some of these big improvements include:

Over 1400 new breakable records

Improved AI logic for contract re-signings, franchise tags, and Offseason/Draft strategies

Rebalanced scouting process and more realistic Mock Drafts

All New Madden 25 Presentation Improvements

The Madden 25 Franchise Deep Dive also showed off several Presentation improvements to help up the authenticity of the game. Some of these have been mentioned before but we'll still go over them. These changes include:

3D Grass and 3D Turf

A new Lab feature, which acts as the home of Mini-Games and Practice Mode

Renovated Gillette Stadium along with new stadium lighting and shadow improvements

Upgraded motion blur effects

Improved Player & Coach Likeness (more accurate likeness for rookies)

20+ new uniforms available at launch

Several new Superstar and Coach creation customization options

Secondary animations for Pads

33 songs along with 34 classic tracks from older Madden NFL titles

New Commentary Teams Improved storylines in game

500+ new audio samples

Unique celebrations and banners for breaking records

Defensive Celebrations

Updated Super Bowl Celebration

The only detail we left out is about Team Builder. There were several new details about the mode that might be interesting to fans, especially those on older generation systems.

Overall, that includes everything from the Madden 25 Franchise & Presentation Deep Dive. While we think some of these new changes sound fantastic, we remain cautiously optimistic for the series. It seems with the coinciding release of College Football 25, EA Sports is looking to make this year's Madden bigger than ever. We'll see if these new features improve the experience come mid-August.

In the meantime, check out some of the latest happenings in the Madden Ratings reveal week. So far, we have three 99 players already announced in the 99 Club. However, there's still plenty of more reveals to come throughout the week!

