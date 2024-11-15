The Madden 25 Player Ratings Update arrived just in time for Week 11, and several players like Budda Baker, Cameron Heyward, Ja'Marr Chase, and more received significant boosts to their OVRs. Furthermore, many players also received increases to their OVRs, thanks to a strong performance back in week 10. But while some received a boost, others declined due to poor performances. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update before Week 11 begins.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 1o – Budda Baker, Cameron Heyward Rise Up

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – 94 OVR (+1)

It's kind of crazy to see Chase receive just a +1 boost to his OVR after catching 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens. Sure, the Bengals ended up losing, but you don't put the blame on players who post those kinds of numbers. Chase now leads the league in receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (10). He'll also likely be the league's highest-paid receiver if he continues to play like this.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers – 93 OVR (+3)

Cameron Heyward received a huge boost to his Madden 25 Player Rating after a two-sack performance against the Washington Commanders. Additionally, he had two tackles for a loss and a pass deflection. Not many 35 year old Defensive Tackles are expected to put up numbers like that. Sure, all eyes are on star LB T.J. Watt, but this Steelers' defense has plenty of playmakers all around to produce results.

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals – 91 OVR (+1)

Budda Baker's Madden 25 rating is a 91 ahead of Week 11, receiving one point to his OVR. Baker and the Cardinals' defense have performed very well these past few weeks. During their 4-game win-streak, the Cardinals have only allowed three touchdowns, all of which were from the Miami Dolphins. Otherwise, they've limited the Chargers, Bears, and Jets to just 30 total points (10 field goals). Baker earned 1.5 sacks, 9 total tackles, and a pass deflection in the team's 31-6 win over the New York Jets.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – 89 OVR (+1)

Although the 49ers saw Christian McCaffrey return last week, the real MVP of the win over Tampa Bay was QB Brock Purdy. The 49ers' QB completed nearly 70% of his passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Despite losing Brandon Aiyuk to injury, and Deebo Samuel's health always in question, Purdy has done pretty well with his constantly rotating receiver room. He's connected with WR Jauan Jennings and TE George Kittle to help keep this offense moving. However, the 49ers still stand behind Arizona in the NFC West race.

Overall, several players received a boost to their Madden 25 Player Rating ahead of week 11:

Creed Humphrey – 94 OVR (+1)

Chris Lindstrom – 93 OVR (+1)

Brian Branch – 89 OVR (+1)

Kenny Moore II – 89 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 88 OVR (+1)

Jahmyr Gibbs – 87 OVR (+1)

Justin Reid – 86 OVR (+1)

Drake London – 86 OVR (+1)

Taron Johnson – 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Hurts – 86 OVR (+1)

Christian Gonzales – 86 OVR (+1)

Bijan Robinson – 85 OVR (+1)

Trey McBride – 85 OVR (+1)

Patrick Queen – 84 OVR (+1)

T.J. Edwards – 84 OVR (+1)

C.J. Garnder-Johnson – 83 OVR (+2)

Chuba Hubbard – 83 OVR (+1)

Joe Alt – 83 OVR (+1)

Kyler Murray – 80 OVR (+1)

However, many other players saw a decrease in their Madden 25 Player Rating ahead of week 11:

Antoine Winfield – 93 OVR (-1)

Mike Evans – 93 OVR (-1)

Quinnen Williams – 92 OVR (-1)

Trent McDuffie – 91 OVR (-1)

Davante Adams – 90 OVR (-1)

Lavonte David – 87 OVR (-1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 86 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 86 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 85 OVR (-1)

Justin Simmons – 85 OVR (-1)

Stephon Gillmore – 85 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 85 OVR (-1)

Quincy Williams – 84 OVR (-2)

Andrew Van Ginkel – 83 OVR (-1)

D'Andre Swift – 82 OVR (-1)

Matthew Judon – 80 OVR (-4)

Younghoe Koo – 80 OVR (-2)

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update. However, feel free to browse through the full player ratings page to see all the changes for each NFL team. Furthermore, EA Sports will continue to release new player ratings update every week until the season ends. Therefore, keep checking back in to see the biggest winners and losers from each update.

And speaking of week 11, it began last night when the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, 26-18. Philadelphia's defense continues to be the key factor to helping this team win games, as the offense couldn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter. The Eagles' defense forced a key stop on fourth down on one drive, and intercepted a pass from Jayden Daniels on the next. Both of these stops led to Eagles' touchdowns, helping the Birds find victory and take the lead in the NFC East.

