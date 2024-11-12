We've got the NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 10-4, with an overall record of 96-56 since week 1. Can the game continue to predict the winners and losers of more matchups? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 14 3 7 7 31 PHI 7 10 7 14 38

Thursday Night Football did not disappoint, as the Eagles and Commanders had quite the shootout. In the end, the Eagles won thanks to a strong offensive performance in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels played extremely well. Hurts completed 21 of 29 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Daniels, on the other hand, completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

But the key offensive differences came from the running game. Saquon Barkley and Hurts dominated the ground game, earning 172 total yards on 29 combined carries. While Daniels managed to earn 37 yards on three carries, Brian Robinson Jr. could've played a bit better. He ultimately earned just 52 yards on 14 total carries.

Both teams were tied at the end of the third quarter, and remained tied after they each scored a touchdown in the fourth. But Philadelphia managed to waste a lot of time on their last offensive drive before Jalen Hurts tossed it to Devonta Smith for a five-yard touchdown pass. With just 1:16 left, the Commanders needed a touchdown to send things into OT.

Unfortunately for Jayden Daniels, he threw an interception on 4th & 16 to safety Reed Blankenship, and the Eagles stepped out for victory formation. With the win, the Eagles strengthen their lead in the NFC East. The Commanders, meanwhile, enter a two-game losing streak.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 10 7 3 27 CHI 0 7 0 7 14

The Bears finally scored their first touchdown since October. However, their two touchdowns weren't enough to defeat their long-time rival, the Green Bay Packers. QB Caleb Williams struggled, scoring only one touchdown which came in garbage time. He also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned 36 yards for a touchdown from Jaire Alexander.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love enjoyed a solid game, throwing two touchdowns to one interception with 260 passing yards. The Packers also made good use of Josh Jacobs, who ran 18 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 11 yards.

The Packers managed to make it 24-7 by the end of the third. By this point, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze left the game due to injury. Caleb Williams threw his second interception, which was returned to the Bears' 28 yard line.

The Packers managed to tack on another field goal, making it 27-7. Chicago scored a touchdown in garbage time as the Packers win game one of two against the Bears. Caleb Williams and co. lose four in a row as the Bears' hot start now seems like forever ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 0 0 8 15 DET 10 6 7 7 30

Jared Goff rebounded from a terrible performance against the Texans with a strong performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. But the real MVPs of the Lions' offense were David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The two HBs ran for a combined 220 yards on 31 total carries.

Montgomery started things off with a 63 yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Gibbs followed with a big touchdown of his own in the third quarter, running 48 yards into the end zone on 3rd & 3.

Detroit's defense also played well, holding Jacksonville to just seven points in the first three quarters. However, things got a little too close when Trevor Lawrence found Evan Engram for a 14 yard touchdown pass to make it 23-13. Lawrence then found Engram again for the two-point conversion, and suddenly it was a one-score game again.

Jared Goff put Lions fans at ease on the next drive by throwing a 16 yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. Although the Jaguars still had over six minutes left, they failed to score any points before the clock hit zero. The Lions remain the #1 team in the NFC with the win.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 3 7 7 17 TEN 0 0 3 10 13

The Vikings narrowly defeat the Titans 17-13 to stay second place in the NFC North race. Despite an ugly first half that only saw one field goal, the second half was much more entertaining.

The first touchdown in the game came in the form of a 17 yard touchdown reception from Justin Jefferson to make 10-3. However, the Titans managed to score 10 unanswered points and take their first lead of the game. With 10 minutes left, the Titans had many chances to extend their lead, or just run out the clock. They did neither as the Vikings ultimately scored a touchdown with just three minutes left.

Aaron Jones' 4 yard touchdown run put the Vikings back in the lead. Needing a touchdown to win, the Titans had plenty of time (3:12, three timeouts). Unfortunately, Will Levis threw an incomplete pass on 4th & 6 at the MIN 48, and the Vikings were able to run down the clock. With the win, the Vikings go 8-2 while Tennessee drops to 2-8.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 7 10 0 20 MIA 3 10 0 10 23

For the sixth straight time, a Dolphins game ended with a one possession score. But just like last week's victory over the Rams, the Dolphins found a way to win this close battle.

Both offenses played pretty sloppy in this game. The Raiders and Dolphins turned the ball over a combined six times this game, with four of them happening the first half. Three of those turnovers led to scores, two of which were touchdowns. Without their defenses, we're not sure how much either team would've scored in this game.

In the third quarter, the Raiders' offense got to score again, thanks to yet another turnover. They tacked on another field goal to score 10 unanswered points. Now losing 13-20, the Dolphins flipped the script in the fourth quarter. The team scored 10 unanswered points of their own. A 29 yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill saw the Dolphins take a 23-20 lead.

The Raiders had over six minutes to tie things up with a field goal. Instead, Gardner Minshew threw an interception to Jalen Ramsey on one drive. On their last drive, the Raiders simply fell flat as they failed to convert on 4th & 12. The Dolphins have now won two in a row in an effort to bring their season back to life.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 3 6 7 3 19 NE 0 7 0 0 7

The Rams have now won four of their last five games after defeating the Patriots 19-7. The defense contained Patriots' rookie QB Drake Maye as the offense did enough to get by.

However, the Rams' offense continues to play poorly in enemy territory. They attempted to go for a field goal five times, successfully converting four of them. Their only touchdown came from a 3 yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell in the third quarter. But on the bright side, L.A.'s offense was at least able to move down the field.

New England's offense, on the other hand, barely functioned except for one drive in the two-minute warning. Drake Maye threw two interceptions before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter. Jacoby Brissett didn't fare much better, completing only 10 of 16 passes for 89 yards and one interception.

With the win, L.A. rises to 5-5 while New England drops to 3-8.

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 7 0 14 NO 0 3 0 7 10

The Jameis Winston era continues to produce result as the Browns defeat the New Orleans Saints. However, Browns fans can thank the defense for winning a tough game on the road.

Winston played okay, completing 16 of 28 passes for 198 yards. Overall, the Browns' offense didn't play that well. Nick Chubb was limited to just 59 yards on 19 carries. However, he did score a touchdown in the third quarter that put the Browns up 14-3.

Fortunately for Cleveland, the Saints' offense didn't fare much better. Without Chris Olave, the passing game was a complete nightmare. Derek Carr only completed 14 of 32 pass attempts for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. A big chunk of his yards came in the fourth quarter after the Saints drove 82 yards down the field to score a touchdown.

While he wasn't the key factor of the win, Winston is now 2-1 as the Browns' starting QB.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 6 0 3 7 16 NYJ 7 7 3 10 27

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco duked it out in the unofficial Retirement Bowl, with Rodgers taking home the victory. He outplayed Flacco as he helped the Jets earn their fourth win of the season. Overall, Rodgers completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets' defense also played well, as the Colts' offense failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. But before time Jonathan Taylor scored a touchdown, the Jets were already winning 27-9. In fact, New York never looked back after taking a 7-3 lead halfway through the first quarter.

With the win, the Jets rise to 4-7 while Indianapolis lose three straight with Flacco under center.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL BAL 10 6 3 7 0 26 PIT 7 10 3 6 3 29

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked the Baltimore Ravens with a win in Overtime. Out of all our matchups this weekend, this one was the most entertaining by far.

Baltimore got off to a hot start, scoring 10 points in their first two drives. But Russell Wilson and the Steelers scored a touchdown of their own when George Pickens caught a pass for 19 yards in the end zone.

Then the Steelers took over in the second quarter, scoring 10 points while limiting Baltimore to just two field goals. To their credit, Justin Tucker converted all four of his field goal attempts. Three of those attempts were over 53 yards, so kudos to the veteran kicker.

In the second half, both teams played better on defense as only one touchdown was scored. Lamar Jackson threw a 24 yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, allowing the Ravens to take a 26-23 lead. But with 3:55 left, Pittsburgh had plenty of time to tie it up. And they did.

The Steelers received the ball in overtime and were forced to go for a field goal again. The Ravens actually had a chance to tie it up or even score a touchdown. But on 4th & 2 at the BAL 36, Lamar Jackson threw an incomplete pass to Mark Andrews. With the win, the Steelers maintain dominance in the AFC North.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 3 14 0 24 DEN 3 7 0 10 20

The Falcons held off a comeback attempt from Bo Nix and the Broncos as they won 24-20. Thanks to the trio of Drake London, Kirk Cousins, and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons' offense helped establish a strong 24-10 lead through the first three quarters. All three players scored at least one touchdown.

But the Broncos' offense tried to come back in the fourth quarter. They scored a field goal in the first play of the fourth quarter, and scored a touchdown two drives later. With 7:18 left, it seemed anything could happen.

But unfortunately, nothing did. For seven minutes straight, the Falcons either ran the clock down, or the Broncos either punted, or turned the ball over on downs. It wasn't the most dramatic ending, but the Falcons found a way to win and extend their lead in the division.

Atlanta recovers from a loss while the Broncos lose three straight.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 10 0 7 24 SF 7 7 0 14 28

Brock Purdy led his 49ers past their divisional rival for a 28-24 win. Trailing 17-14 at the end of the third quarter, Purdy found TE George Kittle for a 30 yard touchdown pass. However, Seattle responded with a touchdown of their own in the form of a 15 yard touchdown run from Kenneth Walker III.

Things were slow for a bit, but Purdy evoked his inner dog in a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He completed five of five passes, with all of his throws resulting in gains of 10 yards or more. Overall, the drive ended when the young signal-caller found Jauan Jennings for an 18 yard touchdown pass.

With 2:21 left, the Seahawks would need a touchdown to win the game. Instead, Geno Smith threw back-to-back incomplete passes on 3rd and 4th down, letting the 49ers take back over.

The 49ers survive a close battle against the Seahawks to stay competitive with the Cardinals for the NFC West race. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have gone 2-6 after a strong 3-0 start.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 3 10 6 3 22 BUF 10 0 7 3 20

The Kansas City Chiefs win another nail-biter, thanks to K Harrison Butker, who converted five field goals in the win. The Chiefs' offense also played well by containing Bills' QB Josh Allen. Allen was limited to just 228 yards on 31 attempts, along with 24 rushing yards on four carries.

Buffalo started well, taking a 10-0 lead before Kansas City put their first points on the board. Then the Chiefs went on to take the lead before the half thanks to a touchdown from Kareem Hunt. Down 13-10 at half, Buffalo started their second half strong with a touchdown drive. However, the Chiefs tacked on two unanswered field goals, reclaiming their lead.

The fourth quarter saw both teams turn the ball over. Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in enemy territory, with neither team scoring from those opportunities. Instead, Buffalo didn't score until there was 2 minutes left to take a 20-19 lead. But with three timeouts, the Chiefs had plenty of time to drive down the field.

Travis Kelce deserves some credit for making a catch for 14 yards on a crucial 3rd & 9. If not for that play, the Chiefs would not have been able to drive down the field. Butker made the game-winning, 38 yard field goal for the win. Kansas City remains undefeated for now.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 0 10 7 7 24 LAC 6 7 3 10 26

The Chargers defeat the Bengals in Week 11, thanks to a strong defensive performance early in the game. L.A.'s defense forced Joe Burrow to throw an interception, but L.A. could only score a field goal off the turnover.

The Bengals took their first lead in the second half after Chase Brown broke off for a 27 yard touchdown run. Cincinnati tacked on another field goal to make it 10-6. But the Chargers, with just 1:03 left and two timeouts, managed to score a touchdown before the half ended. QB Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 20 yard touchdown pass on a drive that only took six plays.

Down 13-10 at the half, the Bengals reclaimed their lead after Burrow tossed it to Ja'Marr Chase for an eight yard score. However, L.A. turned things back around with yet another field goal.

In the fourth quarter, L.A. only managed to score another field goal, despite it being 4th & 1 at the CIN 12. However, this managed to help them in the end. The Bengals proceeded to score another touchdown later on, retaking the lead and making it 24-19.

Justin Herbert lead the Chargers on a 12-play, 75 yard game-winning drive which chewed up six minutes and 49 seconds. During this drive, the Chargers completed three third down conversions, one of which was 11 yards. Herbert ended the drive with a 3 yard touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins.

But despite all of this, the Bengals still had over two minutes to make a field goal. However, Burrow threw another interception, this time caught by Bud Dupree, and returned to the CIN 38. L.A. chewed off some clock, but missed their field goal. But with only 0:28 left, Cincinnati couldn't find a way to win.

With the win, L.A. advances to 7-3 while the Bengals drop down to 4-7.

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 11 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 14 10 7 0 31 DAL 0 3 0 6 9

The Houston Texans snap a two-game losing streak with a triumphant victory over the Dallas Cowboys. QB Cooper Rush struggled once again, throwing four interceptions in the loss. One of those picks was returned for 37 yards by DB Derek Stingley Jr. For fun, we decided to throw Trey Lance in for the last drive just for fun. The Cowboys got a field goal thanks to a pair of flags and one big play from CeeDee Lamb.

C.J. Stroud thrived thanks to the return of his #1 receiver, Nico Collins. Collins caught 9 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in his return. HB Joe Mixon also played well, earning 99 yards on 17 carries along with two catches for 25 yards.

With the win, the Texans rise up to 7-4 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 11 Results according to Madden 25. We wonder if it will continue to perform well as we're near the conclusion of the regular season.

