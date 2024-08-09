The full official Madden 25 Soundtrack released today, featuring 28 total songs spanning over 1 hour. These are the songs you'll hear played in the stadiums and in between games. Overall, Madden 25's OST mostly features rap and pop songs, featuring artists like Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the full Madden 25 Soundtrack

Madden 25 Soundtrack – Full Track Listing & Featured Artists

SongArtist(s)
BarryAG Club
ICONIC.Armani White
PrecisionBig Sean
XXXBLK Odyssey, Wiz Khalifa
He KnowsCamila Cabelo, Lil Nas X
OvernightConnor Price, Tommy Royale
WishlistDenzel Curry, Armani White
808DJ Bliss, BIA
Alter EgoDoechii, JT
OKLOSERDoja Cat
HoudiniEminem
Tell Me What You WantFlo Milli
Yeah Glo!GloRilla
LuxuryLaRussel, Hit-Boy
TorchLittle Simz
Mission Control (feat. T Man The Wizard)Logic
Look at me GoMarqus Clae
SAY LESSMAX, DUCKWRTH
GOATEDNASAAN, Royce Da 5'9″
Forever ReignNezi Momodu
Eyes on the PrizePiers James, Woodie Smalls, Tino GEE
FLYQuavo, Lenny Kravitz
Back in my BagRapsody
Yeern 101ScHoolboy Q
FlavaShenseea, Coi Leray
Hunned RacksTHE WHALES, MadeinTYO, Tkay Maidza
Million Dollar BabyTommy Richman
EtouffeeVince Staples

Overall, that includes the full Madden 25 soundtrack at launch. In total the OST features 28 tracks, which mostly consists of rap and pop music. For some reason, EA Sports has an aversion to genres like rock or metal, which would seem to fit the sport more accurately. Like always, players will have the choice of turning off certain songs they do not like within the game's menus.

Not that it matters too much, but we feel the selection of songs in Madden has felt weak over the years. Putting in songs like “Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla feels more like a way to keep up with TikTok trends rather than putting a song that fits the sport. What happened to songs like Devour by Shinedown or Wolves at the Door by Senses Fail? I suppose, at the very least, it won't get as redundant as the drums from College Football 25.

If you're looking for more Madden 25 content, check out the latest Deep Dives on Franchise, Superstar, and Ultimate Team. Furthermore, check out where your favorite players ended up in terms of player ratings. We look forward to the release of Madden 25.

