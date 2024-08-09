The full official Madden 25 Soundtrack released today, featuring 28 total songs spanning over 1 hour. These are the songs you'll hear played in the stadiums and in between games. Overall, Madden 25's OST mostly features rap and pop songs, featuring artists like Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the full Madden 25 Soundtrack

Madden 25 Soundtrack – Full Track Listing & Featured Artists

Song Artist(s) Barry AG Club ICONIC. Armani White Precision Big Sean XXX BLK Odyssey, Wiz Khalifa He Knows Camila Cabelo, Lil Nas X Overnight Connor Price, Tommy Royale Wishlist Denzel Curry, Armani White 808 DJ Bliss, BIA Alter Ego Doechii, JT

OKLOSER Doja Cat Houdini Eminem Tell Me What You Want Flo Milli Yeah Glo! GloRilla Luxury LaRussel, Hit-Boy Torch Little Simz Mission Control (feat. T Man The Wizard) Logic Look at me Go Marqus Clae SAY LESS MAX, DUCKWRTH GOATED NASAAN, Royce Da 5'9″

Forever Reign Nezi Momodu Eyes on the Prize Piers James, Woodie Smalls, Tino GEE FLY Quavo, Lenny Kravitz Back in my Bag Rapsody Yeern 101 ScHoolboy Q Flava Shenseea, Coi Leray Hunned Racks THE WHALES, MadeinTYO, Tkay Maidza Million Dollar Baby Tommy Richman Etouffee Vince Staples

Overall, that includes the full Madden 25 soundtrack at launch. In total the OST features 28 tracks, which mostly consists of rap and pop music. For some reason, EA Sports has an aversion to genres like rock or metal, which would seem to fit the sport more accurately. Like always, players will have the choice of turning off certain songs they do not like within the game's menus.

Not that it matters too much, but we feel the selection of songs in Madden has felt weak over the years. Putting in songs like “Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla feels more like a way to keep up with TikTok trends rather than putting a song that fits the sport. What happened to songs like Devour by Shinedown or Wolves at the Door by Senses Fail? I suppose, at the very least, it won't get as redundant as the drums from College Football 25.

