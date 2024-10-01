The Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release date arrives this week, giving players access to the most up-to-date NFL rosters in-game. Generally, these updates focus on player ratings, trades, FA Signings, and more. However, they typically do not focus on gameplay updates or bug fixes. Nevertheless, using the updated rosters before facing off against your friends is nice. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, October 3rd. The update will likely come shortly before the Falcons host the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update rosters in Madden 25. If you'd like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes a few moments, and only requires an internet connection. Once you complete the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Week 5 marks the first bye week of the season, with four teams set to rest this weekend. The Lions, the Titans, the Eagles, and the Charges will hope to get back in shape, while the rest of the league dukes it out between Thursday and Monday Night.

The week kicks off with a divisional battle in Atlanta. Kirk Cousins and the Falcons are coming off an important victory over the New Orleans Saints. This week, they'll seek to go first place in the division with another victory over Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are coming off a 33-16 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a win here should help them out in the NFC South race.

The Vikings and Chiefs are the only two remaining undefeated teams. The former will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, but all eyes will be on QB Sam Darnold, who has been electric this season. As for the Chiefs, it'll be interesting to see how they play as their top wideout, Rashee Rice, could see significant time off the field.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 5 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.