A new Madden NFL 24 video surfaced today. It explained in better detail what to expect in Franchise Mode. The video included details about franchise progression, team building, and updated customization. For those unable to play the beta, this is a good way to get a glimpse of what to expect.

Mini-Games in Franchise

During training camp before start of each season, you'll be able to play through a series of mini games to improve players all over your roster. Some of the mini-games included:

Target Passing

Rushing Attack

WR Battle

Chase and Tackle

and Trench Battle – The Long Hall

Each mini game will have bronze, silver, and gold tier rewards depending on how you perform. The better you did, the more you'll get out of the experience. Some rewards include XP, skill points, and “other team progression items”.

Mini Games will be part of the weekly training during regular season. This way you can keep focusing on players you want to improve or keep at a top level.

Team Building

If you've played the beta or kept up to date with Madden NFL 24, you'll know that more trade slots will be added (6 total), alongside improved trade logic.

Free Agency has also seen some improvements:

Team building improves franchise tags

5th Year Option Selections

Newly added free agent negotiation tactics

Salary Cap Management changes; including Contract restructuring

These changes should help players keep the core talent on their team and keep their chances to win a Super Bowl high.

Draft classes have also been improved by implementing more variety. Some prospects will have certain skills at 99 upon drafting. Others will be multi-talented and can play multiple positions like QB & TE. Additionally, some players will receive random generators, like increased height.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of a third talent tree for players and coaches. You can upgrade your HC, OC, DC, and Player Personnel's talent tree. These upgrades give you better chances of signing new players, develop specific positions, and choose which route you'd like to upgrade.

This new mechanic allows you a better idea too of whether or not you want to sign one coordinator over another.

Customization

Team relocation has been revamped. Coaches can re-locate once per season. The move takes place effective immediately, meaning you won't wait. New cities and uniform concepts will be available too. Still a shame, though, that creating your own team isn't back.

Additionally, the developers added new Commissioner tools. Draft class strength can be adjusted per position. If you don't want players drafting overpowered rookies, you can handicap them by toggling the “weak or very weak” options in the commissioner tools settings. You can toggle auto-reorder depth chart, customize offensive and defensive play call time limits, and adjust progression and regression sliders.

The new tools allow commissioners to reshape the league how they see fit.

Madden NFL 24 Release Date

That about wraps it up for the update. There's some promising new features in here, but is it enough to set the franchise on the right path? Time will only tell.

You can watch the full video below in case you missed it:

Madden NFL 24 is set to release on August 18th, 2023. It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. It will cost $69.99 USD for all platforms, with a Deluxe edition costing $99.99.

For more information on Madden NFL 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.