There's been a lot of Madden NFL 24 news over the month of June. We've gotten a cover athlete reveal, a release date, and a deep dive going over multiple features of the latest installment. There's even a Beta which fans who signed up for can currently play.

But are all these changes really enough? Are we getting excited for another product that barely improves upon its predecessor? Let's discuss.

Madden NFL 24 A “Make Or Break” Project For EA Sports Management

Let's go back to before Madden NFL 23. In an IGN article written by Kat Bailey. In that article, EA Sports promised the “Most polished version” of Madden NFL “In a Long Time' After Years Of Buggy Releases”. Fast forward to February 2023, where Michael Brandon Ingram of Game Rant published an article stating how Madden NFL 24 will be “Make Or Break” for EA.

So what did fans receive in Madden NFL 23? Perhaps one of the buggiest, most broken Sports video game experiences ever created. And don't just listen to it from us gaming journalist types. Just look at the user scores for Madden NFL 23, and every Madden game before it. In fact, let's look at the user score for each Madden NFL game in the last 10 years. We'll look at the Playstation versions, though it doesn't matter which platform you're looking at.

As you can see, the series has failed to reach anything higher than a user score of 6 since 2013. So why then, do game journalists give the games praise?

Perhaps it stems from a fear of looking “rude” to bash a game that barely improves with each release. Maybe it's to maintain a good relationship with EA Sports. Or perhaps, journalists and reviewers simply don't have enough time with the game to give it a proper review.

Because it's not just “buggy releases” that hurt Madden NFL, but a complete lack of features, overall. And if you'd like an idea of what I'm talking about, check out this video from content creator SOFTDRINKTV, who perfectly describes the absence of 89 features from previous titles.

Skip to 6:30 and watch to about 19:30 to get an idea of what we mean. We recommend the whole video, of course, but this excerpt should be enough to prove our point.

So, if Madden NFL 24 is supposed to be a make-or-break game for the franchise, shouldn't they consider bringing back what made the old games great?

It's nothing new with Sports Games, how critics often cite them as being just like the previous installments. That being said, removing older features isn't the way to go about doing it. We understand that not every feature can remain in the series forever, though certain ones should.

Glaring Issues

So far Madden NFL 24's reveals have been off to rocky start. Between an error on the game's cover, to a controversial dive-pass mechanic, there's been a lot of buzz. They even used an old Cardinals Jersey in the reveal trailer.

But even bad publicity is still good publicity for EA Sports, who owns the exclusive rights to make Madden NFL games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even before Madden NFL 24, the series has always faced some major issues that still remain to this day. One glaring issue is the games being developed in the Frostbite engine. It's an engine that was primarily used by DICE and Visceral Studios for games like Battlefield, The New Star Wars Battlefronts, and Dragon Age. It's been the engine for Madden games since Madden NFL 18 and FIFA since FIFA 17.

You'd think that in the six years they've been using it, EA Sports would also be looking to build a brand new one dedicated for their sports games. Instead, they seem to be sticking with frostbite, even though it really doesn't work for sports titles. The Ignite and Infinity Engines that came before it weren't perfect, but they allowed for better sports experiences that emphasized fun over unnecessary realism.

Speaking of realism, can we talk about animations? Madden 24's Deep Dive talks all about the new tackling, passing, and catching animations, but what does this even really mean? Will most people who play Madden even care about these “all-new” animations? Let's be honest, a lot of people who buy Madden games buy them because “Oh look, the new Madden came out. Should we get it?”

What about real changes, like the return of create-a-team or Stadium Editor? What about improvements to presentation like the Tony Bruno Radio Show in Madden 07? How about using the ESPN brand and getting more personalities for pre and post-game coverage?

Then there are some more in-depth ideas like:

More In-Depth Coaching Management/Carousels

Looking at player stats post-retirement / Better Stat tracking management

Sponsorship Deals

More Modes Beyond Play Now, Franchise, Superstar, and MUT

Adding Historical Teams, or even the 99 overall EA Sports Dev Team.

That's just a taste of things that we could see come to Madden. We know a lot of you have great ideas as well.

Can the Madden Franchise Be Saved?

So no, Madden NFL 24 isn't really a “make or break” project for EA Sports. It's just a marketing tactic used to get fans excited about change that may or may not be coming. We do however, hope the game is at least an improvement from previous titles.

At this point there isn't much anyone can do to fix Madden NFL 24. The game is likely reaching it's final stages of development before releasing to the public in August. But there may be time yet to save the future of the franchise.

This all being said, there's also the chance that Madden NFL 24 is a GOOD game. Some of the improvements to franchise, as well as certain gameplay elements seems enticing. But is it enough to warrant a $70 dollar price tag? Are there really enough NEW features to make it the amazing experience it could be?

The only real way to see change with the series is to let the developers know. No, we don't mean sending angry tweets or even threats to EA Sports. Simply wait until Madden NFL 24 releases. Watch some gameplay, and make an opinion for yourself. If you genuinely believe the franchise needs to change, don't buy the product.

We understand the fear of missing out, and that you may be unable to play with friends. But sometimes sacrifices need to be made in order to see things get better.

EA Sports will surely listen to some of the fan feedback, but what they really listen to is dollars and cents. If they realize they're not making as much money as they could, perhaps that could be the impetus that sets off a wave of improvement.

Our goal isn't to try and make EA lose money, but it's to inform our readers and those who play sports video games. If EA Sports could just make the games we know they could, then both sides stand to win.

For more information on the upcoming Madden NFL 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.