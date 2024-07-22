There was an interesting meeting regarding Madonna letting Deadpool and Wolverine use her massive hit, Like a Prayer. And she also offered a helpful note about the film.

PEOPLE reports that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Hackman, the upcoming film stars, met with the legendary singer. Additionally, director Shawn Levy visited her. All of this was to use the song that would become a big part of the Marvel blockbuster.

The story was revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM last Friday. There, the director and actors discussed what went into convincing the Queen of Pop.

Madonna letting Deadpool and Wolverine use Like a Prayer

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where Like a Prayer would be used,” Levy said.

“Also, let's preface it with the fact that they don't license — that Madonna doesn't just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds said.

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it,” the actor continued. “We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

The director mentioned that it was like “meeting royalty” when it came to the visit. And Reynolds wasn't exactly sure how to address her.

“Like, am I allowed to just say, Madonna?” Reynolds said. “Like, ‘Hello Madonna, I'm Ryan.'”

What may have helped the singer say “yes” to using the song was her son was a fan of the first two Deadpool movies. Beyond that, Madonna offered a helpful note for the film.

“She gave a great note,” Reynolds added. “She watched it, and I'm not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot on.”

“We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note…It made the sequence better,” Levy said.

Marvel released the soundtrack to the film. The official release notes that it will be available on CD and 12-inch 2-LP vinyl on the same day as the movie. Additionally, streaming is available on the official Deadpool playlist.

Bands include *NSYNC, Goo Goo Dolls, Huey Lewis & The News, Chris de Burgh, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, Waylon Jennings, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, and others. Its official tracklist has a total of 18 songs.

The note and Madonna sequence have yet to be revealed. It'll be fun to figure it out when Deadpool and Wolverine arrive in theaters on July 26.