The Orland Magic are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic won three of their last four games heading into the All-Star break. They have also played the Cavaliers three times this season. Orlando has lost two of those three games. Paolo Banchero has averaged 26.7 points per game in the three games. He has also grabbed 6.3 rebounds per contest. Three other players on the Magic have averaged double-digit points against the Cavaliers, as well. As a team, Orlando has scored 104.7 points per game against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams heading into the All-Star break. They have won nine of their last 10 games. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have combined to average 58.3 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, and 14.3 assists against the Magic this season. As a team, the Cavaliers have scored 113.7 points per game against the Magic this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Odds

Orlando Magic: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

Orlando is going to have a tough time scoring in this game, so the defense needs to be at their best. Orlando plays well defensively, so they should be able to hold the Cavaliers to a lower score. Orlando allows the seventh-lowest points per game, and they have held the Cavaliers to under 115.0 points per game in the three games played. As long as the Magic keep playing tough defense, they are going to cover this spread.

When the Magic allow less than 115 points this season, they are 23-9. That is 23 of their 30 wins, so allowing less than 115 is going to be very important for them in this game. They are heavy underdogs, so as long as their defense stays strong, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are the second-best defensive team in the NBA this season. They allow less than 110.0 points per game, and teams have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage against them. The Cavaliers have held the Magic to under 105.0 points per game this season, so they have played well against the Magic. Cleveland should be able to continue their good defensive play in this game.

The Magic not scoring against the Cavaliers is not surprise. With the Cavaliers defense, and the Magic being the fifth-lowest scoring team in the NBA, Cleveland should be able to hold the Magic down. When the Cavaliers allow less than 110 points this season, they have a record of 25-4. Cleveland's defense should be able to play well in this game, and this would help them cover the spread.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

I like the under to hit in this game. Both defenses are strong, and both teams will have a problem scoring. Because of this, the under is the play. As for a winner, I like the Cavaliers to win the game. However, the spread is a little high, so I will take the Magic to cover the eight points.

Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Magic +8 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)