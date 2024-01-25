The Orlando Magic visit the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are two games above .500 this season, so they are playing well. Paolo Banchero is having a great sophomore season as he is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season. Franz Wagner is scoring 20.7 points per game, as well. Nobody else on the team is averaging more than 13.0. Orlando, as a team, averages 111.4 points per game. Besides Gary Harris, the Magic do not have anybody on their injury report.

The Grizzlies are 17-27, and they have won their last two games. Jaren Jackson Jr is averaging over 20 points per game but grabs just 5.6 rebounds. Memphis has scored 107.8 points per game as a team. As for injuries, the Grizzlies are dealing with a few. Besides Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies could be without Luke Kennard and Santi Aldama. All of those players are averaging double-figure points, so Jackson Jr is the only healthy player who scores in the double figures.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Grizzlies Odds

Orlando Magic: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Memphis Grizzlies: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic play some good defense. They allow the seventh-fewest points per game in the NBA at 111.2 points. They also allow the sixth-fewest field goals made per game, and the sixth-fewest threes made per game. The Magic need this to continue if they want to win this game on the road. As long as Orlando plays good defense, they will be in good shape.

The Grizzlies could be without five of their best scorers. That is a huge hit to the lineup and puts a lot of pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. With that, the Magic will have to make sure Jackson Jr is not the man to beat them. If they can shut down the Grizzlies' big man, they will have success and win this game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are without some of their best scorers, but they are on a two-game win streak. That is impressive on its own considering their weakened lineup. However, Jaren Jackson Jr is enjoying a great season. In their last game in which their lineup was injury-ridden, they got production from Vince Williams Jr, GG Jackson, and Scottie Pippen Jr. If these players can find a way to play well together in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have won two straight games, and their latest win against the Miami Heat was impressive. They did not have their main scorers, and that is most likely the lineup they will run out in this game. With that said, I am not sure they can be trusted to play well three games in a row. I am going to take the Magic to win this game.

Final Magic-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic ML (-210)