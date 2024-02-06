The Orlando Magic visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic stay in the state of Florida to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are 27-23 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. This includes their current three-game win streak. Orlando has played the Heat three times this season, and they are 1-2 in those games. Paolo Banchero is averaging 18.3 points per game in the three games. He is also grabbing 8,7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in the series with the Heat. Franz Wagner has scored 17.0 points per game against the Heat, as well. As a team, the Magic have scored 102.3 points per game against the Magic. Orlando will be fully healthy in this game.

The Heat are 26-14 this season, and they are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Against the Magic, Bam Adebayo leads the team with 20.3 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. He also leads the team with 5.3 assists per game against the Heat. As a team, the Heat are averaging 100.3 points per game against the Magic. Tyler Herro did not play in Sunday's game due to a headache while Duncan Robinson is dealing with a concussion.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Heat Odds

Orlando Magic: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +124

Miami Heat: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic play good defense, and that has shown in their games with the Heat. Although they have lost two of three, the Magic have allowed under 100 points twice. In fact, the Magic have allowed under 100 points 14 times this season. I would not expect another game of under 100 points, but under 110 is more than possible. When the Magic allow less than 110 points, they are 17-4 this season. It would not be a shock to see the Magic have another game allowing less than 110.

The Heat are not a great scoring team. As mentioned, the Magic have played them well, but the Heat, on the season, are scoring the fourth-fewest points per game on the season. Miami scores just 110.1 points per game. The Heat do not score, so the Magic should be able to keep this game within striking distance at the very least.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

As previously stated, the Heat do not score very well. However, the Magic do not score all that much, either. On the season, the Magic have scored just 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-fewest in the NBA. Orlando is 8-16 when they score less than 110 points in a game this season, and the Heat have allowed less than that in each game against the Magic this season. This game should be no different.

The Heat have allowed the seventh-fewest points per game this season. They have played the Magic well each game, and they have been able to hold them to under 110 points in each game. When the Magic do not score, they do not win, despite their stellar defense. If the Heat can play some good defense again, they will win this game.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a low-scoring game. I am confident in the under hitting in this game because of this. When it comes to picking a winner, I am going to take the Heat to win this game outright.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat ML (-146), Under 212 (-110)