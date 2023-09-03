NBA Hall-of-Famers Magic Johnson, Dwayne Wade, and several other NBA stars and veterans had a lot to say about Deion Sander's winning debut as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs pulled off an impressive 45-42 victory over TCU and put the sports world on notice. Magic Johnson tweeted his congratulations to both Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders on the monumental victory.

“Congratulations to Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on his first victory at Colorado! His son QB Shedeur Sanders showed out breaking the school record for over 500 passing yards! The great ones always win!”

Congratulations to Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on his first victory at Colorado! His son QB Shedeur Sanders showed out breaking the school record for over 500 passing yards! 🔥 The great ones always win! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 2, 2023

Dwayne Wade, a Marquette alumnus, said that he's rooting for Colorado.

“PRIME!!! SANDERS— HUNTER— SANDERS—EDWARDS!! @CUBuffsFootball!We got a team to root for”

PRIME!!! SANDERS— HUNTER— SANDERS—EDWARDS!! @CUBuffsFootball We got a team to root for🔥🔥🔥 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NBA All-Star Lamar Odom said he just might pull up to Colorado to see the Buffs in action.

“Coach Prime making moves first week of college football. Might have to make a quick stop to Colorado to see these boys play live. Here for the show.”

Coach Prime making moves first week of college football. Might have to make a quick stop to Colorado to see these boys play live. Here for the show🫡 https://t.co/fMFyWpYUQI — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) September 2, 2023

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, a native of Texas, posted a video detailing how impressed he was with the victory.

“Y'all talk about ‘popular' and all that…that man [Deion] is powerful….everybody and they grandma and even the grandma's grandma was watching that game today. On they asses like back pockets! He warned y'all and he came through…they came through!”

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were already a huge attraction in college football but the huge win over TCU has expanded the excitement and attention on the program. Now, all eyes are on Boulder, Colorado as the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to town. The game will air on Fox at 12 PM EST on Saturday, September 9th.