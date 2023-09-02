On the final day of 2022, TCU football was heralded as one of the most feel-good underdog tales that had been witnessed in recent memory. Since then, though, the gridiron has only been a place of pain for the Horned Frogs.

Looking to build on an appearance in the 2023 National Championship Game and move past the 63-7 embarrassment that ensued, head coach Sonny Dykes and his squad opened up the new season at home against Deion Sanders and Colorado. Although the visiting team emanated an abundance of hype and talent, TCU was still a big favorite.

Things did not go as the coaching staff or raucous crowd in Amon G. Carter Stadium anticipated. The Horned Frogs devastatingly found themselves on the losing end of a thrilling 45-42 shootout. The defense was helpless throughout the afternoon, particularly against a screen pass-turned 46-yard game-winning touchdown by Dylan Edwards.

Needless to say, Dykes was not pleased with the effort. “Terrible. I thought it was a really bad defensive performance,” he told Steven Johnson of the Daily Memphian postgame.



While no player or unit wants to be publicly called out, no one can deny the truth of the statement. Despite undergoing significant roster turnover in the offseason, TCU football entered the 2023-24 campaign with a No. 17 ranking. Quarterback Chandler Morris definitely had his fair share of mistakes (threw two extremely costly interceptions), but the offense was forced to play big the entire game.

Dykes' will likely push his team hard at practice this week. Unfortunately for the Frogs, especially the defense, a Week 2 win against Nicholls State is probably not going to be enough to get them back in their head coach's good graces.