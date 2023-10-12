Earvin “Magic” Johnson has received sarcastic replies under his post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how the Los Angeles Dodgers got swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the postseason yesterday.

What exactly did Johnson say? Well, he said that the Dodgers didn't hit or pitch well, which is why they lost.

“We’re all disappointed that our Dodgers didn’t hit or pitch well,” Johnson posted. “That’s why we lost the Series to the Diamondbacks!”

To a ton of people that responded to the message, it seemed obvious and some were poking fun at Johnson. The official account of the betting page, ChampionPicks, said: “I heard they didn’t score as many runs as the Diamondbacks, and therefore they lost!”

The replies just kept on coming towards Magic Johnson, and it's surprising he didn't delete the post.

Your insight never fails — zgo (@itszgo) October 12, 2023

Water is wet most times — TP 2K24 (@tpgotgame) October 12, 2023

So apparently… in Baseball…it’s about pitching and hitting https://t.co/qMgoVuGoUG — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 12, 2023

Other than pitching and hitting, they were great. https://t.co/IfTykrWeud — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) October 12, 2023

Johnson also has a stake in various teams in Los Angeles because of his Lakers ties like the WNBA's Sparks and MLS's Los Angeles FC. Just recently, he's dipped his feet into the NFL where he's a co-owner of the Washington Commanders with other parties as they bought the team from former owner Dan Snyder.

People were even making light of his insight about the Commanders losing to the Chicago Bears last Thursday night on social media. At this point, it seems like people get excited every time Johnson posts to see what other “obvious” take he has on sports. Nonetheless, the Dodgers season is over, and the Diamondbacks are headed to the NLCS.