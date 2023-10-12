“I think this team is capable of doing anything,” manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's 4-2 win at Chase Field, per MLB.com's Jesus Cano. “We're a very dynamic team. It's about having mature at-bats and handing it off to the next guy, not doing too much.”

“It was crazy,” infielder Ketel Marte echoed. “We just go out there and have fun. When you have fun, everything is going to be good. We got a great team and we have a lot of [fun]. That's not surprising.”

Arizona made history in the win, becoming the first team in Major League Baseball to hit four home runs in the same inning. In the bottom of the third, Geraldo Perdomo, Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno all went deep, and it was all the team would need to beat the Dodgers.

“As far as the power goes, I've never seen something like that before. It was almost unbelievable, right?” Lovullo mused. “And who hits a home run foul and on the next pitch hits a home run fair? Never happens; you usually strike out. Goes all the way back to Little League. It happened every time. That's the quality of hitters we have.”

All four home runs came off Lance Lynn, who was pulled in the inning after allowing four earned runs on six hits. On the other hand, Brandon Pfaadt was excellent for Arizona, pitching 4.1 innings of two-hit, no-run baseball. He struck out two.