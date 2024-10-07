The Washington Commanders picked up a big 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, and Magic Johnson, a member of the team's ownership group, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game to praise his team.

“My commanders did it again! Today was all about the defense, defense, defense and more defense! I mean 7 sacks? That's what this victory was all about!” Magic Johnson posted on X.

It truly was a dominant day for the Commanders defense, as the only touchdown that was allowed was in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. The Browns offense has not been good at all this season, it is one of the worst in the NFL, but it is encouraging to see the Commanders defense do what it is supposed to do to Cleveland's offense.

The Commanders moved to 4-1 on the season, and continue to be one of the surprising success stories of this season, in large part due to the immediate impact that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has made on the franchise. He has given the Commanders hope, and they have legitimate hope to win the NFC East this season with how the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants look.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders offense lights up Browns

The Commanders offense put up 34 points on the day, and Jayden Daniels did not necessarily light it up statistically from a passing standpoint. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but he added 82 rushing yards on 11 carries. That element of his game is a huge reason why the Commanders selected him at No. 2 overall.

Next week will be a huge test for the Commanders and Daniels, as they will go up against a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a road game for the Commanders, and if they could hang with and even beat the Ravens in that matchup, it would be a huge win that would make a lot more people take them serious in the playoff picture this season. Daniels will likely have to find more success as a passer in that game in comparison to how he did against the Browns, but he has shown to be capable of doing that in prior weeks in his performances against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Regardless, Daniels has provided the Commanders with hope for the near and long term.