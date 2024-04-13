It's been six years since Hollywood power couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation, but the legal wrangling over their divorce settlement shows no signs of abating, TheCut reports. Despite both moving on romantically, the former couple remains entangled in a courtroom battle, with the latest point of contention being Tatum's earnings from the hit movie Magic Mike.
The Magic Mike Conundrum
Attorneys representing Jenna Dewan have recently alleged that Channing Tatum failed to disclose crucial details about his earnings from the Magic Mike franchise. According to Dewan's lawyer, Samantha Spector, the issue of Magic Mike earnings has been a significant obstacle in reaching a resolution in the divorce settlement discussions. The crux of the matter revolves around whether Dewan has an entitlement to a share of the profits from the franchise, given that she and Tatum were together during the production of the original film.
Magic Mike, released in 2012, was not only a critical and commercial success but also spawned two sequels and a live stage show. Dewan's legal team argues that she should receive fair compensation for her contributions to the marriage during the time when the franchise's development. Despite Dewan having received some money from Tatum, her lawyers contend that it does not adequately reflect the full financial success of the franchise.
Legal Battle and Financial Disputes
The legal dispute over Magic Mike earnings is just the latest development in the protracted divorce proceedings between Tatum and Dewan. Court documents reveal that the former couple, along with Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, are set to testify over their financial situations. Dewan's concerns about Magic Mike were explicitly mentioned in these documents, alleging that Tatum has refused to equally split the franchise's intellectual property.
In response to Dewan's claims, Tatum has denied withholding information about his earnings and asserts that he has contributed extensively to enhancing the Magic Mike intellectual property since their separation. The court now has the task of determining the division of community interest and Tatum's separate property interest in the franchise.
A History of Romance and Legal Disputes
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's relationship began in 2006 when they co-starred in the dance film Step Up. Their romance quickly blossomed, leading to marriage in 2009 and the birth of their daughter, Everly, in 2013. However, after nearly a decade together, the couple announced their separation in 2018, with Dewan filing for divorce six months later.
Despite reportedly signing divorce papers in 2020 and agreeing to a fifty-fifty custody arrangement for their daughter, the division of assets, particularly those related to Tatum's professional endeavors like Magic Mike, remains a contentious issue. As the legal battle continues, the former couple navigates the complexities of untangling their financial affairs while striving for an equitable resolution.