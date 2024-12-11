Five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2025, announced his college commitment on Tuesday during ESPN’s First Take. Dybantsa revealed he will be attending BYU. During the segment, Stephen A. Smith asked if there were any NBA teams he believed were “tailor-made” for his skill set.

“Spurs and Magic,” Dybantsa said, referencing the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic as his ideal NBA destinations.

The 6-foot-8 forward elaborated on his reasoning, citing the potential synergy with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“You watch the film. How do you think me and Wemby would play?” Dybantsa remarked, envisioning a dynamic pairing with the 7-foot-5 sophomore standout.

AJ Dybantsa envisions pairing with Paolo Banchero or Victor Wembanyama

Stephen A. Smith highlighted Wembanyama’s unique skills, including his versatility and range, while emphasizing Dybantsa’s offensive potential.

“You know Wemby is 7’5, the brother is versatile. He’s pulling up from three-point range at 7’5. You got a shot in terms of your 3-point shot, but your midrange is just pure. And even though you could play the point, I see you more at the two or three spot. So again, when you talk about you and Wemby – it’s like I think about Wemby with the ideal point guard. I don’t see you as the ideal point guard, even though I know you could play it. I see you as a cat that’s going to be averaging over 25 a night,” Smith said.

Dybantsa also discussed his admiration for the Orlando Magic and highlighted his potential chemistry with forward Paolo Banchero.

“Obviously, like in the league I could be on some straight scoring but I could also be on some Luka, bring up the ball and score when I need to. Cade Cunningham, score when I need to,” Dybantsa explained. “But the Magic – Paolo is my guy. Me and Paolo would just go crazy.”

Dybantsa's NBA aspirations faces slim odds with Magic, Spurs progress

The prospect of Dybantsa joining either the Magic or Spurs in the 2026 NBA Draft is intriguing but highly unlikely. The Magic, currently 17-10 and third in the Eastern Conference, are poised to build on last season’s playoff run. Despite dealing with injuries to key players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are sidelined with a torn oblique, the team has demonstrated All-NBA potential through its young stars. Their progression makes it improbable for the Magic to fall back into the draft lottery.

The Spurs, sitting at 12-12 as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, have also shown growth led by Wembanyama’s stellar sophomore campaign. He is averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, a league-high 3.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 34.1% from three. If the Spurs miss the play-in tournament this season, it remains difficult to envision the team regressing enough to land a high lottery pick in the following season.

Adding another layer, the Spurs hold swap rights with the Atlanta Hawks for 2026 as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. The Hawks’ 13-12 record and the presence of Trae Young make a significant draft pick unlikely.

While Dybantsa’s aspirations to join either franchise are notable, his talent and confidence have positioned him as one of the most intriguing prospects in basketball.