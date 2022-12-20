By Sam DiGiovanni · 1 min read

The Orlando Magic certainly don’t mind losing given the fact that they are rebuilding. However, they would certainly like to see their injury report see fewer names. Chuma Okeke has not played for a month and will now be out for even longer.

Okeke will be out for a month after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Magic forward has struggled to find his footing in the NBA and his latest injury will only hold him back even further.

In 18 games this season, Okeke is averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from the field. He showed the potential to be a solid 3-and-D player after shining at Auburn but has not been able to put it all the way together yet.

Chuma Okeke is one of many Magic players who will not be able to contribute on the court for the time being. Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris have been out for a while and may not be back any time soon. Orlando has an 11-21 record, which is good for 13th in the Eastern Conference.

While Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol continue to ball out for the young and undermanned Magic, they will hope that more of their teammates can join them on the court soon.