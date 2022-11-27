Published November 27, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic are still a new franchise, relatively speaking, having only been around since 1989. But they’ve still had some great players don the Magic jersey including Dennis Scott. On Saturday, the team announced they would induct Scott into the franchise’s Hall of Fame as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s Andscape.

Magic say Dennis Scott will be inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/PLkWxL4CaY — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 27, 2022

Dennis Scott earned the nickname 3D during his playing days for the Magic due to his penchant for knocking down three-point shots. Throughout the course of his seven seasons in a Magic jersey, Scott shot 40.3 percent from three-point range. He played ten years in the NBA, splitting his last three seasons between the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. He holds a career three-point shooting percentage of 39.7 percent.

Scott helped the Magic reach their first ever NBA Finals appearance during the 1994-95 season. During that playoff run, Scott averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 37.1 percent from the three-point line. Scott’s time with the Magic came to end ahead of the 1997-98 season when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

He currently works as a commentator for Turner Sports.

The Magic Hall of Fame is reserved for players, coaches and executives that have made an impact on the franchise. Scott will become the 12th inductee joining Shaquille O’Neal, Rich DeVos, Anfernee Hardaway, Jimmy Hewitt, Tracy McGrady, David Steele, Darrell Armstrong, John Gabriel, Brian Hill, Nick Armstrong and Pat Williams.

The Magic have not seen much success as a franchise in recent years but with the addition of Paolo Banchero, they look to have a bright future.