The Orlando Magic suffered a decisive 121-94 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday night, highlighting a critical weakness that has plagued the team throughout the season. Despite a solid performance from Paolo Banchero, who recently returned from a torn right oblique and finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, the Magic’s struggles from beyond the arc remain their Achilles’ heel.

With the loss, the Magic drop to 23-20 on the season, currently sitting as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have been a recurring issue for the team, with key contributors Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner—out for the season with a torn ACL—missing significant time. While Orlando has managed to adapt and stay competitive, their inability to address their glaring perimeter shooting issues threatens to derail their season.

In the loss to the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic shot an abysmal 5-of-32 from three-point range. This performance is emblematic of their season-long struggles, as they rank last in the NBA in three-pointers made (11.3 per game) and three-point shooting efficiency (30.4%). Unlike last season, when three players on the roster shot 39% or higher from deep, this year’s team lacks any consistent perimeter threats. Banchero, the team’s most accurate three-point shooter, is connecting at 37.4%.

Cameron Johnson, Collin Sexton emerge as top trade targets for Magic's perimeter needs

One potential solution to Orlando’s perimeter woes is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. The Magic have been linked to Johnson, with NBA insider Brett Siegel reporting the team’s interest. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Nets’ asking price for Johnson is “high,” and they are under no pressure to move him.

Johnson, 28, is having a career year, averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 49.9% from the field and 42.8% from three across 33 games. His ability to stretch the floor and his defensive capabilities make him an ideal fit alongside Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs. Johnson’s current contract, which pays him $22.5 million annually, runs through the 2026-27 season, making him a long-term asset for the Magic.

Another potential trade target is Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, four assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and a career-high 41.6% from three-point range. Sexton’s ability to create his own shot and his efficiency from beyond the arc would address two major needs for Orlando. His contract, which pays him $18.3 million this season and $19.1 million next season, is manageable, and his versatility would allow the Magic to either start him alongside Suggs or deploy him as a high-scoring sixth man.

Critical trade deadline decisions loom as three-point woes persist

With the February 6 trade deadline approaching, the Orlando Magic face critical decisions about how to bolster their roster. Injuries have prevented the team from fully evaluating the potential of their current lineup, but their league-worst three-point shooting remains a fatal flaw that could doom them in the postseason if left unaddressed.

Both Johnson and Sexton represent viable solutions to Orlando’s perimeter shooting struggles, but the front office will need to weigh the cost of acquiring either player against their long-term vision for the team. One thing is certain: without a significant improvement in their three-point shooting, the Magic risk squandering a promising season.