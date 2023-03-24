A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a lower-body injury in the second half of Thursday night’s home game against the visiting New York Knicks.

The injury forced Franz Wagner to leave the game, with the team later announcing that he was done for the rest of the contest.

“INJURY UPDATE: @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner will not return tonight vs. New York due to a left ankle sprain.”

Franz Wagner was having a good game before suffering the injury. He left with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field with six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block in 32 minutes of action. Despite Wagner leaving the game, the Magic still found a way to stave off the Knicks and score a 111-106 victory.

Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with 21 points, while Cole Anthony came off the bench and fired a total of 18 points.

With that win, the Magic added some hope to their chances to make at least the Play-in Tournament. They are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-43 record m still four games out of the top 10 in the East.

Orlando has won three of its last four games and both its last two. It will look to keep its momentum this coming Sunday at home versus the Brooklyn Nets, hopefully with Franz Wagner healthy enough to give it a go.

In case Wagner is forced to sit out that game, the Magic will have more on the plates of Banchero, Anthony, and Markelle Fultz.