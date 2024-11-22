Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner’s stellar play has earned him a well-deserved boost in NBA 2K25’s latest player ratings update. Wagner’s overall rating jumped to 88, reflecting his recent dominance as one of the league’s rising stars. The update, which also highlighted players like Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns, featured significant improvements for rookies Jared McCain (+10) and Dalton Knecht (+7).

Wagner has been on an incredible run for the Orlando Magic, particularly in November, stepping up in the absence of Paolo Banchero. Banchero, sidelined with a torn right oblique, left a significant void in the Magic’s lineup, but Wagner has risen to the occasion. According to StatMamba, Wagner is averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game in November. This performance places him in elite company within Magic history, as only Wagner, Banchero, and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady have averaged at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists over a month.

Franz Wagner rises to an 88 overall in NBA 2K25

Wagner’s hot streak reached a peak during the Magic’s 119-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. He posted 37 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, capping the performance with a game-winning three-pointer from near midcourt. The feat made Wagner the youngest forward since LeBron James in 2007 to record at least 35 points and 10 assists in a game, further cementing his status as one of the NBA’s most exciting young talents.

NBA 2K25’s rating boost acknowledges Wagner’s growing impact on the court and his role in leading the Magic to a strong start this season. His ability to step up as a primary playmaker, scorer, and leader has been instrumental during Banchero’s absence. Wagner’s development as a versatile player has not only caught the attention of the 2K development team but also solidified his position as a cornerstone for the Magic’s future.

Wagner’s leap in the NBA 2K25 ratings is a testament to his hard work and consistent performances. As the Magic aim to sustain their momentum and climb the Eastern Conference standings, Wagner’s continued excellence will be key to their success. With a mix of poise, skill, and clutch play, the 22-year-old forward is proving to be one of the NBA’s brightest stars.