The latest NBA 2K25 player ratings update highlights exceptional performances from both established stars and emerging talents. While boosts for players like Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns have garnered attention, the update also shines a spotlight on rookies making an immediate impact. Rookies Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey, and Zaccharie Risacher have all seen significant jumps in their ratings, reflecting their early-season success and promising contributions to their respective teams.

Jared McCain jumps to an 83 overall in NBA 2K25's latest update

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain has been a standout, earning a notable 10-point increase to an 83 overall. Selected with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain has become a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 2-12 start for the 76ers. With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey sidelined for multiple games, McCain has stepped up as a primary scoring option.

McCain is averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41% from three-point range. His scoring consistency includes five consecutive 20-point performances, highlighted by a 34-point, 10-assist outing in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. These strong showings have propelled him into the Rookie of the Year conversation and earned him a significant ratings boost in NBA 2K25.

Dalton Knecht climbs to an 80 overall

Dalton Knecht, the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has seen his player rating increase by seven points to an 80 overall. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie has made a significant impact, recently tying the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made in a game with nine. Knecht scored a career-high 37 points in the Lakers’ NBA Cup victory over the Utah Jazz.

Head coach JJ Redick has integrated Knecht into the starting lineup in the absence of Rui Hachimura, and the move has paid dividends. Over the last four games, Knecht is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting a staggering 67.3% from the field and 67.7% from three-point range. The Lakers, currently on a six-game winning streak with a 10-4 record, are the third seed in the Western Conference, with Knecht playing a key role in their resurgence.

Zach Edey rises to a 79 overall

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey, selected ninth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has earned a two-point increase to a 79 overall. Edey has been a reliable contributor, starting nine of the team’s 14 games and averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 61% from the field.

Edey’s best performance came in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, where he recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks while shooting an impressive 11-for-12 from the field, including a rare three-pointer. The Grizzlies sit at 9-7, holding the eighth seed in the Western Conference, with Edey establishing himself as a key part of their rotation.

Zaccharie Risacher moves to a 78 overall

The top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, has risen to a 78 overall in NBA 2K25. Playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Risacher has shown glimpses of his immense potential, including a career-high 33-point, seven-rebound, three-assist, three-steal, and two-block performance in a win over the New York Knicks.

So far this season, Risacher is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 38.6% from the field. The Hawks, currently 7-9, are seventh in the Eastern Conference as they navigate a rebuilding phase with Risacher as their centerpiece.

Recognition for rising stars in latest NBA 2K25 player ratings

This NBA 2K25 update celebrates the league’s top rookies, rewarding their impactful contributions with significant boosts in their ratings. As the season progresses, rookies like Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey, and Zaccharie Risacher continue to solidify their places in the league, making their mark on their respective teams and the NBA as a whole.