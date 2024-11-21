The latest player ratings update for NBA 2K25 highlights exceptional early-season performances from Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns, showcasing their dominance and importance to their teams.

Nikola Jokic's historic season cements 98 overall rating as NBA 2K25's top player

Nikola Jokic, the reigning three-time MVP and NBA champion, now holds a 98 overall rating, making him the highest-rated player in the game. Jokic’s historic season includes averages of 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game while shooting an incredible 56.3% from the field and a league-leading 56.4% from three-point range. According to StatsMuse, Jokic's season surpasses MVP-level production, featuring more points per game than Kobe Bryant, more rebounds than Tim Duncan, more assists than Steve Nash, more steals than Marcus Smart during his Defensive Player of the Year campaign, and a higher three-point percentage than Stephen Curry — all in their respective award-winning seasons. His true shooting percentage also eclipses that of MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jokic’s play has propelled the Denver Nuggets to an 8-5 start, placing them fifth in the Western Conference. The Serbian star’s all-around dominance has solidified his rise in NBA 2K25 as he continues to set historic benchmarks across statistical categories.

LeBron James' 96 overall player rating highlights unprecedented 22nd season feats.

LeBron James has also seen his player rating rise, bouncing back to a 96 overall. In his 22nd season, James is defying Father Time with averages of 23.5 points, 9.4 assists (third in the NBA), and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5% from the field and a career-high 41.6% from three-point range.

James recently became the oldest player in league history to record multiple triple-doubles in consecutive games, achieving the feat four times and setting a new career record. His remarkable consistency has restored him as the highest-rated player on the Los Angeles Lakers, matching teammate Anthony Davis, who also boasts a 96 overall rating. This resurgence has coincided with the Lakers’ current six-game winning streak, propelling them to a 10-4 record and third place in the Western Conference standings.

Karl-Anthony Towns' career-best start earns 91 overall, sparks Knicks' resurgence

Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, has flourished since his offseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Towns, now rated 91 overall, is enjoying a career-best start, averaging 26.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His shooting splits — 55.1% from the field and 50% from three—have solidified his role as a central figure in the Knicks’ offense.

The Knicks have rebounded from a 5-6 start to achieve a 9-6 record, including a four-game winning streak, positioning them third in the Eastern Conference. Towns’ impact has been instrumental, earning him the nickname “The Big Bodega” among fans and further cementing his star power in New York. His +2 ratings increase in NBA 2K25 reflects his influence as the Knicks continue to solidify themselves as strong contenders in the East

The latest NBA 2K25 ratings update celebrates the league's top performers, acknowledging the statistical brilliance and on-court leadership of Jokic, James, and Towns. Their early-season dominance sets the tone for what could be a thrilling season ahead.

Full list of NBA 2K25's late-November player ratings update

NBA 2K25’s late-November update builds on the earlier adjustments made for stars like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the 2024-25 season. This update emphasizes the continued dominance of elite players like Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns, while also spotlighting rising talent and breakout performances. By capturing real-time player achievements and fluctuations, these updates provide fans with a consistently accurate portrayal of the NBA landscape, with further refinements expected as the season progresses.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 83 OVR (+4)

De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (-1)

Zaccharie Risacher: 78 OVR (+1)

Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 81 OVR (+1)

Neemias Queta: 76 OVR (+2)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 70 OVR (-4)

Brooklyn Nets

Dennis Schröder: 82 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 82 OVR (+2)

Ziaire Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Jalen Wilson: 75 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 89 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 77 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 74 OVR (-1)

Vasilije Micić: 72 OVR (-1)

Taj Gibson: 72 OVR (+1)

Moussa Diabate: 71 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 85 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 85 OVR (+2)

Coby White: 83 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 79 OVR (-2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 76 OVR (-1)

Jalen Smith: 76 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 73 OVR (-1)

Julian Phillips: 72 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers