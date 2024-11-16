The Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to five games on Friday night, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 98-86 in their second NBA Cup matchup. The victory capped off a perfect homestand and improved the Magic's record to 8-6 on the season. With the win, the Magic are now 2-0 in East Group A after defeating the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week.

Franz Wagner led the charge once again, continuing to excel as the team’s primary scoring option in the absence of Paolo Banchero, who remains sidelined with a torn right oblique. Wagner’s standout performance included 31 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals, with a +18 plus/minus. Over the course of the homestand, Wagner averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Speaking after the game, Franz Wagner reflected on his ability to adapt to his expanded role in Paolo Banchero’s absence.

“Seeing a lot of these coverages over and over again, going over to my head knowing what the counters are to them. I think also even if I made a couple of shots in a row, not looking to score, just continue to be aggressive and just being in that mindset where you can improvise out there and not predetermine stuff – I think that’s when as a player that’s when when get into a rhythm,” Wagner said. “Some of the stuff that you can predetermine or can plan for just kind of happens in the flow of the game and that’s also when it’s the most fun.”

Moritz Wagner reflects on Franz's recent leadership in Magic's NBA Cup win over 76ers

Moritz Wagner, who contributed 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the win, shared his thoughts on Franz’s performances during the Magic’s recent stretch of success. The two brothers recently achieved a rare NBA feat by leading the team in scoring in consecutive games, underscoring their significant impact during the homestand.

“I’m not even surprised anymore. Like that’s the even more impressive part that I kind of assume that he’s gonna do that and I really don’t care how many 30 balls he drops because it’s just so normal now – that’s the even more incredible thing,” Moritz Wagner said.

“Obviously, he has a different demeanor about himself – kind of stepped up here in the last 10 games with Paolo out and you can see it in his day-to-day life. He’s super locked in. I don’t even talk to him about it because whatever he’s doing is going great and I’m very excited to be a part of his team.”

The Orlando Magic will now embark on a three-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the 9-4 Phoenix Suns on Monday night. As they carry their winning streak on the road, Franz Wagner’s leadership and consistent performances will be pivotal in continuing their momentum.