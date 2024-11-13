The Orlando Magic opened their NBA Cup campaign with an emphatic 114-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. This victory marked their third consecutive win and improved their season record to 6-6 after a grueling five-game road stretch without a single win. With Paolo Banchero sidelined due to a torn right oblique, Orlando has leaned heavily on Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, both of whom stepped up against the Hornets in their first NBA Cup matchup.

Suggs was a key contributor, scoring all 17 of his points in the first half, including 13 in a hot-shooting first quarter. Reflecting on the win, Suggs emphasized the importance of keeping up the intensity for the full 48 minutes. His remarks shed light on the team’s strategy of maintaining a high point differential, a crucial factor in advancing within the NBA Cup tournament structure.

“We should have been in it last year, and the point differential gets us,” Suggs said. “So, that was conversations we had, continue to play, continue to score all the way through the full 48 until there’s zeroes on the clock. I thought it was great even when the end of the game those guys stepped in – TQ [Trevelin Queen], Cole [Anthony], C Hous [Caleb Houstan], Jett [Howard], they came in and played great basketball.”

Jalen Suggs stresses consistency in Magic's NBA Cup push

The point differential played a pivotal role in last season’s NBA Cup when the Magic narrowly missed advancing despite a 3-1 record in Group C. They were edged out by the Boston Celtics, whose average differential of +6.8 narrowly surpassed Orlando’s +5.5. This year, the Magic are determined to take a different approach, as Jalen Suggs explained, keeping the focus on consistent performance and team-wide contributions.

“Everybody did their job tonight, and you can’t ask for anything else from your brothers, from top to bottom,” Suggs added. “We’ve set the standard, and now you got to continue to come at it, give your all, whatever you have in the tank.”

With their win over the Hornets, Orlando’s path in East Group A appears promising. The Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently hold a 2-8 record, in their next NBA Cup matchup on Friday, November 15. The team will then conclude group play on the road, with games against the 5-6 Brooklyn Nets on November 29 and the 5-5 New York Knicks on December 3. Holding a legitimate chance at qualifying, the Magic remain focused on each game’s demands and keeping their recent momentum.

Suggs also spoke on the team’s confidence level, emphasizing the importance of celebrating wins and trusting the journey, despite ups and downs.

“It was great to find rhythm and play off of momentum… I think everybody is doing a great job and, again, trusting the process, trusting the journey – not so focused on the end goal or the present… but understanding that it’s gonna be ups and downs,” Suggs said. “I’m real proud of how everybody stuck together, we never skipped a beat.”

Magic defense limits Hornets' second-chance points

The Magic's defensive preparation also played a key role against the Hornets, particularly in limiting Charlotte’s strong second-chance scoring. Entering the game ranked third in the league for second-chance points, the Hornets managed only six points off second chances against Orlando’s cohesive defensive efforts.

“We just trusted the game plan,” Suggs explained. “The coaches came in and told us they were doing a great job on crashing the glass… even when they got them, we did a great job in scrambling around, finding bodies, and then defending again.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Jalen Suggs for his hot start and commitment to staying aggressive without overcommitting, noting the growth he’s shown in managing fouls and finding his rhythm early in games.

“That’s who he is,” Mosley said. “I think it’s him staying poised… you can learn from them and that’s exactly what happened from tonight to the last game – learning that you get in foul trouble early, you still have to find the right and appropriate aggression.”

Mosley emphasizes long-term focus over immediate results in NBA Cup journey

Mosley also emphasized the team’s focus on the long-term process rather than immediate results, highlighting the importance of maintaining consistent effort regardless of the scoreboard.

“During the losing streak we were getting the right shots, getting to the paint, we were doing the things we needed to,” Mosley explained. “Now you’re converting on the other end and you’re actually knocking some of those shots down… I think that’s part of the process that you have to stick with.”

Following the win, the Magic will quickly shift focus to their next game on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Orlando has faced the Pacers twice already in the past two weeks, splitting the series 1-1, including a dominant 50-point performance from Paolo Banchero in their first meeting. The Magic look to build on their recent success as they continue their NBA Cup campaign and aim to set a higher standard for the rest of the season.