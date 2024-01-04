The X-rays on Franz Wagner were negative...

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner was officially ruled out for the rest of their Wednesday contest with the Sacramento Kings following an ankle injury.

Wagner suffered the injury in the first quarter of the contest while guarding Keegan Murray. After he jumped to contest a shot from Murray, he landed awkwardly and appeared to hurt his right foot. The Magic rising star proceeded to fall to the floor as he writhed in pain.

Video of the Franz Wagner injury pic.twitter.com/xoMzif3jPX — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 4, 2024

Later on, the Magic confirmed that Wagner is out for the game. While X-rays on his right foot were negative, he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

“Franz Wagner underwent X-rays after leaving the game during the 1st quarter tonight at Sacramento. X-rays were negative and Wagner has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle. He will not return tonight,” the Magic announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Prior to his exit, Wagner played for five minutes and tallied six points and two rebounds. The Magic certainly missed his presence, with the Kings pulling away in the second quarter and taking a 12-point lead at halftime, 67-55.

Franz Wagner is averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game entering Wednesday's showdown, so his exit was definitely a massive blow to the Magic. He is the team's second-leading scorer, albeit just 0.5 marks behind top-scorer Paolo Banchero, so it's hard to replace that kind of production.

Hopes are high that Wagner's injury isn't serious and that he would not need to be sidelined for long. The X-ray result is a good start. Now, fans need to wait and hope for the best.