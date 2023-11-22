The Orlando Magic should trade oft-injured forward Jonathan Isaac to improve their offense this 2023-24 NBA season.

The Orlando Magic have taken the momentum strong finish from last season and have raced out to a 9-5 record to begin the 2023-24 campaign. After starting out the 2022-23 season 5-20, Orlando went 29-28 from December onwards. Sure, they still came up short in making the postseason, but that stretch indicated this Magic team was trending in the right direction. That has certainly continued through the early goings of the new campaign. But for the Magic to take the next step, they should make an upgrade via trade.

Orlando Magic season so far

The biggest factor in the Magic's success this season is their elite defense. As of this writing, Orlando owns the best defense in the league, which could be shocking to some NBA fans out there. But to be fair, this development should not be a surprise, because the Magic had the 6th-best defensive rating during their 29-28 stretch.

Where Orlando has struggled, however, is on the offensive end. Currently, the Magic rank just 24th in offensive rating and 26th in effective field goal percentage. They are also just 21st in points per game, 24th in field goal percentage, and are in the bottom three in three-pointers made per contest.

Nonetheless, everything is coming together for Orlando. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have established themselves as the cornerstones of this franchise. But they've gotten plenty of support from their role players.

Wendell Carter Jr. is a more than capable starting center in the NBA. Jalen Suggs is finally establishing his niche as one of the top defensive guards in the NBA. Markelle Fultz is a steady, productive, and efficient hand on both sides of the floor. Cole Anthony has become their scoring punch off the bench.

However, this team is still lacking a player who can create on his own and do so at a high level. One player who the Magic could use to acquire a star who can get them over the hump from being a play-in team to a certified playoff squad is Jonathan Isaac.

Magic player who must be traded soon: Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac was once viewed as a key piece for this franchise. However, being out for two years, the Magic have proceeded to assemble a competitive roster without taking him into account.

Sure, Orlando could still use integrate him as a versatile defensive forward. But given his injury history and Orlando's success even if he isn't playing a huge role, it makes sense for the Magic to trade him and potentially get some value out of him.

Isaac has played 12 games for the Magic this season and is averaging just 13.7 minutes per game. He is still contributing to their defensive success and is racking elite defensive numbers with 2.4 stocks per contest. However, given his limited role, it's clear that he isn't a significant enough piece would severely impact their play on that end of the floor should the Magic move on from him.

As mentioned, Orlando could instead use Isaac to acquire a player who can improve their offensive woes. If the Magic want to take the next step into becoming a lock for the playoffs, they should find the right balance of offense and defense. As of now, they are a high-end defensive team with an inferior offense to boot.

With that said, here are a couple of trades involving Jonathan Isaac that the Magic could target.

Magic trade targets involving Jonathan Isaac

Zach LaVine

The Magic have been linked as a dark-horse destination for disgruntled Bulls star Zach LaVine. The All-Star guard would be the offensive star the Magic need to elevate their offense. He is an elite three-level scorer who can both create shots for himself and for his teammates. Moreover, LaVine is also one of the best off-ball players in the league. As such, he would fit well playing alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both of whom are terrific playmakers from the wing position.

Orlando could send a package of Isaac, Gary Harris or Joe Ingles, possibly Jett Howard, and draft picks to entice the Bulls to part ways with their franchise star.

Anfernee Simons

Another offensive-minded guard the Magic could target is Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is going nowhere this season and would probably want to get more ping pong balls than wings. And despite Scoot Henderson's slow start to his NBA career, the Blazers would likely still focus on his development this season.

With that said, the Magic could try to pry away Simons and infuse a budding young star into their lineup. Simons fits the Magic's timeline perfectly and his offensive gifts are exactly what Orlando needs. With Damian Lillard out for most of last season, Simons established himself as a nightly 20 point scorer in the NBA. His arrival would certainly elevate the Magic offense.