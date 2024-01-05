The Magic are set to be without Franz Wagner for the foreseeable future.

The Orlando Magic have put themselves in playoff position early, due in large part to the growth of Franz Wagner. But as the Magic look to keep their early season momentum going, Orlando will have to do so without Wagner.

An MRI confirmed that Wagner suffered a right ankle sprain against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the team announced. His return is currently undetermined with it depending on how Wagner responds to rehabilitation and treatment.

Wagner not having an official timetable is concerning for Orlando. They're hoping Wagner's body responds well and that he can soon make his return to the court. But until that rehabilitation is in place, the Magic will be without Wagner.

Which is a major blow for Orlando. Through 34 games this year the wing is averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. All three outputs would be new career-highs if the season were to end. Wagner is second on the Magic in points, third in assists and fourth in rebounds.

Simply put, Franz Wagner has become a crucial part of Orlando's core. That core is starting to gel and mesh together, showing the Magic's vision for a bright future. The team currently holds sixth place in the Eastern Conference with their 19-15 record.

But stringing wins together will be harder without Wagner on the court. He has became apart of a lethal duo next to Paolo Banchero. Orlando will have to wait and see how Wagner is able to deal with his ankle sprain. But they'll be hoping it doesn't hold him out an extended period of time.