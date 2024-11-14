The Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to four games with a hard-fought 94-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, showcasing a newfound rhythm even in the absence of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. One of the key contributors was Goga Bitadze, who stepped up tremendously in his starting role for the sidelined Wendell Carter Jr., finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal against his former team.

Bitadze, a former Pacer, made a significant impact on both ends of the court, collecting six offensive rebounds—just one fewer than Indiana managed as a team. His performance added an edge to the Magic's defense and bolstered Orlando’s resilience. After the game, Bitadze reflected on his journey and the importance of the opportunity to face his former team.

“I kept belief in God, God’s timing, that’s all it is. I prayed about these days that I would get chance to play with these guys and beat my old team – beating Indiana always feels great,” Bitadze said. “I’m telling you, I was praying about this. So, it comes with God’s timing… three and a half years basically. So yeah, it came true, I don’t know how many times – we have beat them a lot of times, last couple of games, it’s working out well.”

Jonathan Isaac and Jamahl Mosley praise Goga Bitadze's grit and impact against Pacers

The Magic are now 2-1 against the Pacers in the season series, with one more matchup scheduled for April 11 in Indiana.

Additionally, Orlando’s defensive efforts were anchored by Jonathan Isaac, who contributed eight points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. Isaac praised Bitadze’s contributions, noting his impact on the defensive end.

“This guy [Goga Bitadze] over here on the glass, blocking shots, doing what he does and the way he stepped in and contributed the way he has is amazing,” Isaac said, highlighting Bitadze's effectiveness in challenging the Pacers' shots and presence on the boards.

Similarly, head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed the praise for Bitadze, acknowledging the physicality and grit he brought to the game.

“I thought Goga was great… six offensive rebounds, 12 rebounds total, big time blocks at the right time,” Mosley said. “He gave us that spark, got a little chippy but we’re okay with that and he’s okay with that – that’s what part of him that makes him, him. He plays with that little bit of edge and I think that helped out a ton tonight to get our guys going a little bit more because I think we went on a run right after that.”

Magic's defense stifles Pacers, setting tone for NBA Cup matchup vs. 76ers

The Magic’s defensive efforts extended beyond Bitadze, as they held the Pacers to just 90 points. Indiana’s offense, which led the league last season with an average of 123.8 points, has seen a dip this year, averaging 113.8 points per game. Orlando took advantage of the Pacers’ struggles, limiting them to just 38.1% shooting from the field and forcing 17 turnovers, which resulted in 17 points for the Magic.

Orlando’s defense tightened particularly in the second and fourth quarters, holding the Pacers to just 18 points in each after allowing 27 points to open the game. This ability to lock down and control the tempo underscored the Magic’s focus on defense to overcome offensive challenges.

The (7-6) Magic now look forward to their final game of a five-game homestand against the (2-9) Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, which doubles as their second NBA Cup East Group A matchup. With momentum building and players stepping up in crucial roles, the Magic will aim to extend their win streak and keep their defensive intensity high as they head into a challenging three-game road trip in the Pacific.