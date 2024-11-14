The Orlando Magic extended their win streak to four games with a gritty 94-90 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Magic held the Pacers to just 90 points, showcasing their defensive identity that has come to define the team over the past year. Orlando's standout defensive performance marked the second consecutive game they held an opponent under 100 points, a feat first achieved against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The Pacers, now 5-6, entered the season with one of the league’s most potent offenses, finishing last year as the top-scoring team with an average of 123.8 points per game. However, Indiana has faced challenges this season, averaging 113.8 points, and the Magic capitalized on that dip with relentless defensive pressure. Despite Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s ability to distribute with 11 assists, Orlando held him to just three-for-14 shooting, limiting him to nine points and four turnovers. Overall, the Pacers shot just 38.1% from the field and committed 17 turnovers, which the Magic converted into 17 points.

Jonathan Isaac anchors Magic's defensive stand against Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac highlighted the team’s resilience on both ends of the floor. Isaac recorded eight points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the win, solidifying his role as a defensive anchor for the Magic. He emphasized the collective contributions that allowed Orlando to maintain its defensive edge.

“It’s awesome. I’m just out there trying to give 100% in whatever way that is – if it’s not making any points but it’s just being out there and being able to defend and rebound, do what I do,” Isaac said. “It’s a testament to this team from man up to man down, it’s not about points, it’s not about who’s doing what, we all contribute the best we can.”

Reflecting on the team’s energy on the second night of a back-to-back, Isaac praised Orlando’s ability to limit a typically high-scoring team like Indiana, who had scored 132 points in a game just days prior.

“Yeah, it’s unreal. This team is a high-scoring team … and on a back-to-back, they’ve been resting for two days to come out here and send that kind of message,” Isaac said. “It speaks volumes of our coaching staff, of our team, guys taking on the challenge especially … but to lock up and not let our energy waver … I almost can’t say enough about the resiliency, the energy, the mindset of these guys.”

While defense took center stage, Franz Wagner led the offense, finishing with 29 points, six assists, a steal, and a block. Wagner’s steady scoring kept the Magic in control, allowing them to overcome early shooting struggles and complement their defensive approach.

Anthony Black's defensive energy fuels late-game pressure on Pacers

Anthony Black also played a key role in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with six points, six assists, five rebounds, and four steals. The second-year guard reflected on the team’s strategy to limit Haliburton and praised their defensive cohesion.

“Super pleased. It’s tough playing a team that many times so quick but I think we just did a good job containing the best player – that was our game plan,” Black said. “We kinda just turned up the pressure, good rim protection, good rebounding, especially in the second half.”

Black noted the team’s defensive energy as a crucial factor in their success, describing how it affects opponents and builds momentum for the Magic.

“Just feeling their frustration with each other, just seeing the looks on their faces is definitely something we just talk about – just relentless pressure,” he said. “I think that’s what we brought tonight and I think throughout the game that breaks teams down and when they get to that breaking point, they break.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Magic's grit and execution in hard-fought win

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted the determination and connection displayed by his team. While it was not the cleanest game offensively, Mosley commended Orlando's defensive execution and their ability to overcome challenges.

“I’m so proud of them, so proud of this group,” Mosley said. “It wasn’t a pretty one but it’s the way you have to try to get it done in this league and these guys embraced it – could have easily given in, but we talk about how much grit this team has and you see how connected we are and they just fought through the shooting lows at times, the turnovers early, and they found a way.”

Jamahl Mosley gave specific praise to Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black, who provided crucial defensive contributions during high-stakes moments.

“By committee. You talk about guys that stay ready for the big moment – Jonathan Isaac on a second night of a back-to-back coming in and making big blocks, big plays, big shots, communicating the defense … Anthony Black just played the right way,” Mosley added. “He didn’t let anything bother him, didn’t rattle him. He’s setting our offense up as well as communicating on defense, just growth for these guys.”

With four straight wins, the Magic have established themselves as a formidable defensive force, demonstrating that even without a key player like Banchero, they have the resilience and depth to compete at a high level.

The (7-6) Orlando Magic will next face the (2-9) Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in their second NBA Cup matchup, wrapping up a five-game homestand. This game offers the Magic another opportunity to showcase their defensive strength as they aim to extend their win streak and build momentum in the NBA's in-season tournament.