The Orlando Magic (25-28) return home from a grueling six-game road trip to face the San Antonio Spurs (22-27) on Saturday afternoon, with tip-of set for 4:00 p.m. ET. However, they may be without starting guard Jalen Suggs, who is listed as doubtful on the latest injury report due to a left quad contusion.

Suggs has not played since Orlando’s 121-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on January 25, where he recorded eight points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 16 minutes. His absence has contributed to the Magic’s struggles, as they have now lost 14 of their last 20 games, slipping to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. With a 0.5-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the ninth spot, Orlando’s margin for error continues to shrink.

Jalen Suggs’ injury status for Magic vs. Spurs

If Suggs remains out, the Magic will continue to turn to Anthony Black and Cole Anthony for additional backcourt minutes. The team has battled injuries throughout the season and is searching for consistency after going 1-5 on their road trip.

Orlando’s return home comes at a pivotal time after a difficult stretch. The team’s early-season success has faded, and with the Eastern Conference playoff picture tightening, securing a win against San Antonio could help them regain momentum. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner continue to lead the Magic, but they will need more contributions across the roster to stop their slide.

Suggs has been a key factor this season, averaging 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across 35 contests. His defensive intensity has been critical for Orlando, making his potential absence against the Spurs another challenge.

Spurs adjusting after De’Aaron Fox trade

San Antonio recently acquired De’Aaron Fox in a major trade, adding an All-Star guard to their young core. The Spurs are coming off a 117-116 loss against the Charlotte Hornets in which Fox led the team with 22 points, six assists, four steals, and two rebounds.

San Antonio has struggled overall, posting a 3-7 record in its last 10 games. Despite the addition of Fox, the team remains outside the Western Conference playoff picture and is still adjusting to its new lineup.

The Magic will look to capitalize on San Antonio’s transition period and secure a much-needed win at the Kia Center before heading into another challenging stretch of games.