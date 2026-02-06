The Orlando Magic shook up their roster when they traded Tyus Jones to the Charlotte Hornets prior to the deadline. Now, the Magic have found his replacement.

Orlando has signed former Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter for the remainder of the season, via Shams Charania of ESPN. The financial terms of his deal have not yet been revealed.

Jones struggled during his 48-game run with the Magic. Averaging almost 16 minutes per game, the guard put up three points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 34 percent from the floor and just under 30 percent from behind the arc. Orlando decided to save some money by including second-round picks in their trade with the Hornets.

Now, Carter will be expected to pick up some of the slack from Jones' departure. He has appeared in 23 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging 11 minutes a game. Carter has put up 5.4 PPG and 1.1 APG while shooting nearly 40 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.

While Carter may not facilitate the offense as much as Jones was expected to, he has been lethal from the three-point line. As it stands, no one on the roster who has played at least 11 games is shooting above 40 percent from behind three. Overall, the Magic rank 28th in the league with their 34.1 percent three-point shooting.

Carter will not turn the Magic into world beaters overnight. But if he sticks to the script, he should improve Orlando's perimeter shooting. Sitting at 26-24, the franchise needs all the offensive firepower they can get down the stretch.