The Portland Trail Blazers finally got back in the win column Friday night, blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies 135–115 to end a six-game losing streak and improve to 24–28 on the season, good for 10th in the Western Conference. Although the victory was convincing, it was dampened by the loss of guard Shaedon Sharpe, who did not return after halftime due to a left calf injury.

Sharpe exited the game after playing 14 minutes in the first half. Before leaving, he recorded two points on 2-of-2 free throws, two rebounds, and two assists, while missing both of his field-goal attempts. Portland announced at halftime that Sharpe would not return due to a sore left calf, and Sidy Cissoko replaced him in the starting lineup to open the third quarter. The team did not disclose the severity of the injury.

Sharpe, who signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Blazers last October, is averaging 21.4 points per game in 30.0 minutes, along with 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals over 48 games. He is shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from three-point range, and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line, with a true shooting percentage of 55.0.

If the 22-year-old misses additional time, increased minutes could be available for Cissoko, Vit Krejci, and Blake Wesley, all of whom are already part of Portland's rotation.

Article Continues Below

Sharpe's early exit didn’t stop the Blazers from taking charge once they settled into the game. Portland was behind 36–25 after the first quarter and was down by as many as 15 points, but rallied to take a 68–64 lead into halftime. The Blazers outscored Memphis 67–51 in the second half, including a 38–23 third quarter that put the game out of reach.

Jerami Grant led Portland with 23 points, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points and seven assists. Eight Blazers finished in double figures, including Krejci and Scoot Henderson, who scored 11 points each. Making his season debut after recovering from a left hamstring injury, Henderson played just over 21 minutes and racked up 11 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and one steal, but he also had five turnovers and four fouls.

Donovan Clingan controlled the paint with 13 points and 17 rebounds, seven of them on the offensive glass. His effort helped Portland grab 13 second-chance points against a Grizzlies team lacking size.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Portland before the Trail Blazers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.