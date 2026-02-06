Coming off a humbling 128-92 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic surely wanted to get back on track in the worst way. It helped that Jalen Suggs was at his best on Thursday night during their 118-98 rout of the Brooklyn Nets. Suggs, who's missed plenty of time due to injury this season, was his menacing two-way self, and in the process, he stuffed the stat sheet — racking up 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

What makes this game from Suggs all the more impressive was the fact that he racked up the first triple-double of his career in just 29 minutes of play. He became just the second player in Magic franchise history to record a triple-double in under 30 minutes, joining Elfrid Payton in that exclusive club, as per StatMuse.

Not too many people expected to hear of Payton's name tonight, but Magic fans will certainly appreciate how seeing Payton's name would take them to a trip down memory lane.

But Suggs is an entirely different caliber of player than Payton; he is a much better defender and scorer from the perimeter. The current Magic guard went 6-9 from the field (3-5 from deep) on Thursday and he added three steals and four blocks, fully showcasing how much of a two-way monster he can be when he's at full strength.

Magic handily take care of business vs. Nets

The Nets aren't expected to provide tough opposition for the rest of the season, but this is still an important confidence-boosting win for the Magic to get. They were locked in defensively on the night, clamping Michael Porter Jr. and holding him down to just nine points on 2-13 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Magic had five different players score in double figures, with Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero leading the way with 23 and 22 points, respectively.