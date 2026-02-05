The Charlotte Hornets continue to be active on the trade market. Earlier in the day, they sent Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for Coby White and Mike Conley — giving them extra scoring punch off the bench. But they're not done making moves just yet if their trade for Tyus Jones is any indication.

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Hornets have acquired Jones and two second-round picks from the Orlando Magic for cash considerations. This is nothing more than a salary dump trade for the Magic as they continue to navigate and maneuver around their clogged player payroll, while Charlotte is receiving extra draft assets to make use of the vacant space on their cap sheet.

It's not quite clear if Jones will stick around for the Hornets, as it's likely that he won't be in the rotation for Charlotte since he'll be behind both LaMelo Ball and White on the depth chart. Tre Mann and Sion James are also more than capable of providing backup guard minutes for the Hornets.

Perhaps the Hornets will give Jones the Conley treatment as well, buying his contract out to give him the freedom to sign with any team he chooses.

The Hornets make brilliant moves prior to trade deadline

White may be an impending free agent, but he's a much better scorer and ballhandler than Sexton is. He fits this young core as well, and he's a year younger than the man he's replacing.

The Hornets also made good use of their cap space, getting assets such as Dieng and a second-round pick for Mason Plumlee, whom the Oklahoma City Thunder waived. They then re-routed Dieng to the Bulls in the White trade, and overall, they made up for the three second-round picks they dealt for White in the other deals they made (they got one from OKC, they got two from the Magic).

These are moves that may not move the needle, but they are solid moves nonetheless for a team that's on an upward trajectory.