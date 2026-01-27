The Orlando Magic will again be without forward Franz Wagner as they look to halt a four-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

The Magic (23-22) ruled Wagner out for the matchup in South Florida, marking his fourth consecutive game sidelined as he continues to deal with left ankle soreness. Tipoff against the Heat (25-22) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Wagner’s continued absence comes as Orlando navigates growing injury concerns and recent slippage in the standings. The Magic most recently fell 114-98 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, a loss that dropped them to eighth in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has struggled to generate consistent offense during the skid, while defensive reliability has also waned.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley acknowledged last week that Wagner experienced significant soreness following shootaround, prompting the organization to take a longer-term view with its star forward. The team has emphasized caution rather than pushing Wagner back into action amid lingering discomfort.

The 24-year-old has already missed 17 games this season and remains central to Orlando’s success when healthy. In his fifth NBA campaign, Wagner is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 48.2 percent from the field and a career-high 36.8 percent from three-point range across 26 appearances while logging 32.8 minutes per contest. His scoring efficiency and two-way versatility have been key pillars for the Magic when he is available.

Wagner last appeared during Orlando’s two-game European trip against the Memphis Grizzlies, playing in both the Magic’s win in Berlin and their loss in London last Sunday. In the 126-109 loss to Memphis, he finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-for-13 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line across 26 minutes.

Since then, recurring left ankle soreness has limited his ability to return as Orlando attempts to balance competitiveness with player health. His absence has coincided with offensive inconsistency, particularly against physical frontcourts, and has forced the Magic to lean more heavily on depth and lineup flexibility.

Orlando enters Wednesday’s contest hoping a road environment can help reset momentum against a Miami team hovering above .500. The Magic have emphasized urgency internally as they attempt to stop the slide before it deepens.

Following the matchup against Miami, Orlando will return home to host the Toronto Raptors (29-19) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Wagner’s status beyond Wednesday remains uncertain, with the Magic continuing to evaluate his condition on a day-to-day basis.

As Orlando pushes through a congested portion of the Eastern Conference standings, Wagner’s health remains a pivotal factor in determining how quickly the Magic can regain stability and climb back up the playoff picture.