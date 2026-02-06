Jalen Suggs wowed the home crowd with an incredible 360 dunk in the Orlando Magic's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Suggs is halfway through the fifth year of his NBA career with the Magic. When healthy, the guard shines as one of the premier 3-and-D playmakers in the league. Orlando tends to be at its best whenever he is on the court, elevating hopes for success in the playoffs.

Suggs showed why Orlando has plenty of trust in him after a brilliant highlight in the – half against Brooklyn. The Nets turned the ball over as Suggs took full advantage, getting the ball as he went up in the air and pulled off the 360 turn to complete the emphatic two-handed dunk.

How Jalen Suggs, Magic played against Nets

Orlando fans were certainly grateful for the highlight, watching their Magic squad blow out the Nets in a 118-98 rout.

Brooklyn was simply no match for Orlando, immediately trailing after the first quarter. The hosts easily built their lead from there, growing it to as much as 26 points. It was a comfortable night for the home crowd.

Five players scored in double-digits for Orlando in the win, including Suggs. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks, and three steals. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points and four assists, Paolo Banchero came next with 22 points and five rebounds, Anthony Black had 18 points and five assists, while Moritz Wagner provided 14 points and five rebounds.

Orlando improved to a 26-24 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Miami Heat for seventh place while trailing the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Utah Jazz as tip-off will take place on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.