A blockbuster trade concept involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Orlando Magic surfaced this week after NBA analyst Zach Lowe floated the idea on the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show.

Lowe revealed a hypothetical deal that would send the Milwaukee Bucks superstar to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Paolo Banchero, along with limited additional assets. The proposal immediately drew attention given the stature of both players and the long-term implications for each franchise.

“My favorite fake trade for Giannis is Paolo Banchero plus whatever they have left over, which ain’t much, I think you could trade one first round pick, plus something else for Giannis. Because you need a player that’s going to help you win now. And you sort of sell high on Paolo, which isn’t possible anymore, but it was poison pilled, cap release poison pilled.”

Lowe added that the idea has been on his mind since the start of the season, framing it as a win-now move for Milwaukee if the franchise ultimately pivots toward a reset around younger assets.

Banchero, 23, is in his fourth NBA season and remains the centerpiece of the Magic’s long-term plans. He is averaging 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 29.1% from three-point range across 35 appearances, logging 34.1 minutes per contest. His most recent outing saw him produce 37 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 13-for-21 shooting in a 114-98 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, Orlando’s second straight defeat. The loss dropped the Magic to 23-22, placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference amid a disappointing season relative to expectations.

Zach Lowe floats Giannis Antetokounmpo–Paolo Banchero trade between Bucks, Magic

Banchero is earning approximately $41.5 million this season after signing a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie extension that could escalate to $287 million if he earns All-NBA honors. The contract includes a player option for the 2030-31 season, making him a long-term financial commitment for any franchise.

Antetokounmpo, 31, has been a fixture in trade speculation throughout the season as Milwaukee has struggled to gain traction. The former two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting career highs of 64.5% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range across 30 games, playing 29.2 minutes per contest. Despite his efficiency, the Bucks sit at 18-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo is making $54.1 million this season as part of a three-year, $175.3 million contract that includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. His salary, age and championship pedigree would dramatically alter the trajectory of a Magic team built around youth and defensive development.

For now, the scenario remains purely theoretical. Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined again with a calf strain, and his return timeline remains uncertain. Milwaukee will attempt to snap a two-game skid Tuesday night when it opens a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers (24-21) at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Orlando, meanwhile, will look to halt a four-game losing streak Wednesday night when it travels to face the Miami Heat (25-22) at 7:30 p.m. ET, as speculation continues to swirl around what direction the franchise could take if bold opportunities arise.