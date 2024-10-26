The Orlando Magic will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, coming off a home opener victory against the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic currently hold a 2-0 record this season as they prepare to face the 1-1 Grizzlies. Forward Jonathan Isaac's availability remains uncertain, as he has been listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion sustained during the team's season opener against the Miami Heat.

Isaac's injury occurred in the first half when he landed awkwardly after a play involving teammate Moritz Wagner. He appeared slow to get up and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game after heading back to the locker room. In the 11 minutes he played against the Heat, Isaac contributed three points, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocks while shooting 1-of-4 from the field.

Jonathan Isaac injury status vs. Grizzlies

Prior to the game against the Nets, Isaac was also listed as questionable but was ruled out before tip-off. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided a brief update on Isaac's condition following the game against the Heat, indicating that the injury was not overly concerning.

“He’s fine. He has pain on the left side of his hip, but he’s fine,” Mosley stated. “He left as a precaution; we’ll see how he feels tomorrow morning.”

However, since that initial report, there has been little information released regarding Isaac's status leading up to Saturday's game.

Concerns about Isaac's durability have followed him throughout his career in the NBA. Selected sixth overall in the 2017 draft, he participated in only 136 games during his first three seasons. His development was significantly impacted when he missed two full seasons (2020-2022) due to a torn ACL. In the 2022-23 season, Isaac was limited to just 11 games, which underscored the ongoing challenges he has faced with injuries.

Despite these setbacks, Isaac showed notable improvement last season, playing in 58 games — the most since he appeared in 75 during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while demonstrating efficiency with shooting splits of 51% from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 72% from the free-throw line.

As the Orlando Magic look to build on their early-season success, Jonathan Isaac's potential return could play a crucial role in their performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be pivotal as the team seeks to maintain momentum in the young season. Further updates on Isaac's condition are anticipated as game time approaches.