Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley downplayed concerns regarding Jonathan Isaac’s injury after the forward exited Wednesday night’s season-opening win over the Miami Heat. The Magic secured a dominant 116-97 victory, led by Paolo Banchero's standout performance, but Isaac’s early departure raised concerns among fans and team officials alike.

Isaac, who has battled injuries in previous seasons, logged 11 minutes in the game, contributing three points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal before leaving. The injury occurred when he came down awkwardly on teammate Moritz Wagner. Isaac appeared in discomfort and was slow to rise, eventually heading to the locker room instead of returning to the bench, prompting speculation about the severity of his condition.

The Orlando Magic later confirmed that Jonathan Isaac had sustained a sore left hip and would not return for the remainder of the contest. While he played 11 games last season after a lengthy recovery from knee issues, Isaac's durability remains a focal point for the team.

Mosley, however, reassured that Isaac’s injury is not serious.

“He's fine. He has pain on the left side of his hip, but he's fine,” Mosley said. “He left as a precaution, we'll see how he feels tomorrow morning.”

Despite Mosley's optimistic tone, Isaac remains questionable for Friday's home opener against the Brooklyn Nets at the KIA Center, with his status still uncertain due to a left hip contusion.

Isaac’s physical transformation has been a major talking point heading into the season. The forward bulked up significantly during the offseason, entering this year at 250 pounds — up from 219 pounds last season. This added muscle could allow Isaac to be a more physical presence on both ends of the floor, enhancing his shot-blocking ability and enabling him to bang with bigger forwards in the paint. The Magic are eager to see how this new, stronger version of Isaac can impact their defense and overall play, provided his health remains intact.