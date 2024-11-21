The Orlando Magic’s six-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night in a 104-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite a strong defensive effort that forced 25 turnovers, offensive struggles and a significant rebounding deficit proved too much for Orlando to overcome.

Jalen Suggs, who contributed 16 points, two assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block while shooting five-for-11 from the field, reflected on the Magic’s shortcomings postgame.

“Yeah, I mean offensive rebounds definitely played a part in them coming out winning the game,” Suggs said. “You give 15 for 17 points, it’s gonna give you a pretty good opportunity. We talk about the possession game – that’s a really important thing for us and not only did the rebounding play a part in that, the turnovers as well. I think we lost the game tonight, all internally.

“The best thing about that is – gives you things to fix. It’s a big grounding, you understand we got some things to work on, you still gotta come out every night with that intensity in this league, it’s too good to come out and hold the team over. So, we’ll bounce back, a great growth moment for us tonight.”

The Clippers dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Magic 49-24, including 15 offensive rebounds that resulted in 17 second-chance points. Orlando’s turnovers compounded their woes, as 14 giveaways led to 18 points for Los Angeles. Despite forcing the Clippers into 25 turnovers, the Magic’s offensive struggles held them back.

Jamahl Mosley stresses discipline in limiting turnovers and controlling the glass

Head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized the need for better execution, particularly in limiting turnovers and controlling the glass.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball the right way – 14 turnovers for 18 points. Those are free baskets for them, you know, 15 offensive rebounds for 17 points, extra points, not finishing out possessions,” Mosley said. “Then you foul 3-point shooters three times, you don’t give yourself an opportunity and that’s where our discipline has to come in.

“We talked about understanding where the game plan was: rebound the basketball, crash the offensive glass, take out the three, you give yourself an opportunity. We didn’t do all those things tonight and this is why the outcome was what it was.”

Orlando, ranked last in the NBA in three-point shooting, continued to struggle from deep, hitting just eight-of-35 attempts (22.9%). Despite the numbers, Anthony Black, who led Orlando in scoring with 17 points and eight assists off the bench, expressed confidence in the team’s shooting ability.

“Just trusting our work. That’s what we do, we’re in the gym everyday working on our jumpers,” Black said. “A lot of our shots are good looks too, so gotta shoot the good ones, gotta trust in your work and eventually they’ll start falling. It’s just basketball – sometimes we make shots, sometimes we don’t, but definitely gotta keep finding good looks and stepping into them with confidence.”

Jalen Suggs highlights adjustments in Clippers loss as Magic prepare for Lakers

Now 9-7 on the season, the Magic will remain in Los Angeles for the final game of their three-game road trip against the Lakers, who have won six straight to improve to 10-4.

Jalen Suggs looked ahead to the matchup and emphasized the need to address the issues that plagued the team against the Clippers.

“Just come out with positioning. Things that won the Clippers the game today, we come out and do those things tomorrow and we’ll have just as good of a chance to come out with a win just as they did today,” Suggs said. “So, just bouncing back, understand that this game is over – kind of harp on it tonight, stretch on it tonight and after midnight, once it gets 12:01 the game is gone, the day is done and it’s onto some new opportunities.

“We’re just excited to get out tomorrow and go play at Crypto, AD and LeBron… go get us a win to end the trip.”

The Magic will aim to rebound from the loss and close out the trip on a high note as they face the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.