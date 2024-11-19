The Orlando Magic have rebounded from a difficult start to the 2024-25 season, marked by the loss of Paolo Banchero to a torn right oblique. Following a five-game losing streak, the team has rallied to win six straight games, including a 109-99 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night to kick off a three-game road trip. Despite this resurgence and their current 9-6 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference, veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has emerged as one of the team’s biggest disappointments so far this season.

The Magic signed Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal during the offseason, including a player option in the final year, with the expectation that the two-time NBA champion would provide reliable perimeter shooting. However, through the first 15 games, Caldwell-Pope’s performance has fallen short of expectations.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's shooting struggles compound Magic's perimeter woes

The Orlando Magic rank last in the league in three-point shooting, converting just 31% of their attempts while averaging 11.9 made threes per game. Caldwell-Pope’s struggles have been a major contributor to these woes. He is currently shooting 35% from the field and a career-low 24.2% from beyond the arc, the worst mark among qualifying players.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging just 7.3 points per game, his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2013-14. He has also contributed 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, but his shooting inefficiency has overshadowed his contributions on the defensive end.

For comparison, Caldwell-Pope’s overall shooting percentage has never dipped below 39% in any of his previous 11 seasons. His rookie campaign featured his lowest field-goal percentage at 39.6%, while his worst three-point shooting season came in 2015-16, when he shot 30.9% from deep. Even then, he managed to average a career-high 14.5 points per game.

Recent games have shown slight improvement from Caldwell-Pope, offering a glimpse of potential progress. Over the last five contests, he has increased his scoring to 8.2 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.6% from three-point range.

Paolo Banchero's return could spark Caldwell-Pope's shooting resurgence

With Paolo Banchero reportedly optimistic about returning before Christmas, Caldwell-Pope could see his efficiency improve. Banchero’s presence as a versatile playmaker and scorer would likely alleviate some of the pressure on Caldwell-Pope, providing more opportunities to capitalize on open looks and regain his rhythm.

Meanwhile, forward Franz Wagner has stepped up as a leader, performing at an All-Star, if not All-NBA, level. His emergence has helped the Magic remain competitive despite Banchero’s absence and Caldwell-Pope’s shooting struggles.

While the Magic’s promising record and recent form are cause for optimism, the team’s perimeter shooting, particularly Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s performance, remains a significant area for improvement. As the season progresses, the Magic will need their veteran swingman to return to form and provide the shooting stability they envisioned when signing him this summer.