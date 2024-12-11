The Orlando Magic’s inaugural NBA Cup run came to a close Tuesday night with a 114-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals. The defeat dropped Orlando’s season record to 17-10 and highlighted the challenges of competing without star players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both sidelined with injuries.

Jalen Suggs, stepping up as a leader in their absence, delivered a standout performance with 32 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and an assist. Despite his efforts, Suggs expressed disappointment over the team’s narrow loss and reflected on the missed opportunities late in the game.

“We fought, played hard, we withstood runs, withstood adversity, and for that I’m proud of every man up and down the roster,” Suggs said. “Everybody did everything tonight to give ourselves a chance to win. It hurts knowing that. To have that opportunity, knowing that everybody did everything they could. They fought through injuries, hurt, fatigue. All we needed was one bucket.”

Jalen Suggs reflects on Magic's missed opportunities as Bucks' stars shine in NBA Cup

Suggs missed two crucial shots in the final moments – one that could have given the Magic the lead and another that would have tied the game. He spoke candidly about his struggles in those critical moments.

“Great play, great draw by Mose. He found me, just again, another opportunity to keep us in the game,” Suggs said. “I missed two of them. You know and everybody was looking at me, drew something up for me to go get one. And it just really, really hurts to be honest. Good night, bad night, whatever it was – you know, I like winning and I don’t like letting my brothers down.”

The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who delivered a dominant performance with 37 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard added 28 points and nine assists, complementing Antetokounmpo’s impact with a strong showing of his own. Their combined efforts helped Milwaukee overcome a determined Magic squad in a game marked by resilience on both sides.

The loss marked a significant moment for the Magic, who have shown growth this season despite injuries to key players. Anthony Black, coming off the bench, contributed 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. He emphasized the team’s depth and potential on a national stage during the TNT broadcast.

“We feel like we got some of the best talent in the league. Some of the most depth,” Black said postgame. “Always playing in front of some eyes – that way our guys are getting the credit they deserve. Yeah, of course we would have wanted to come out with the win.”

Jamahl Mosley commends team's resilience and growth in tough loss

Following the narrow defeat, head coach Jamahl Mosley praised his team’s effort and resilience against a formidable opponent led by Hall-of-Fame-caliber players in Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

“I want them to understand what they just did just from an effort category – from going toe-to-toe with two Hall-of-Famers and a very experienced basketball team,” Mosley said. “Now we won’t make excuses for having bodies, not having bodies but you go toe-to-toe with a team like that and realizing how hard it is to overcome our own mental lapses.”

Furthermore, Mosley highlighted the importance of mental focus and attention to detail in close games, calling it a growth opportunity for the young Magic roster.

“This is where the possessions matter, the mental focus matters in these games,” Mosley added. “But I can’t be more proud of their effort, their energy, they’re sticking together throughout the runs within the game that shows continued growth for this team and understanding how good we can continue to be.”

Following their NBA Cup journey, the Orlando Magic turn their attention back to regular season play. They will open a six-game homestand on Friday against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (19-5). The matchup provides another opportunity for Orlando to solidify its position in the Eastern Conference standings and continue building on the growth shown during their NBA Cup campaign.