Jalen Suggs’ scary injury gets crucial update after Magic’s win vs. Mavs

Jalen Suggs was forced to leave Friday’s preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a leg issue, and there were legitimate fears about his condition given the way he sustained the injury.

Fortunately, according to Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, the X-rays on Suggs’ left leg came back negative. He is not out of the woods yet, as the youngster is set to get an MRI to get a better understanding of his injury, but the latest update is certainly a positive development.

Jalen Suggs sustained the injury in the first quarter of their eventual 110-105 win against the Mavs. While it initially appeared that a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith caused the injury, a look at video replays say otherwise. After a little push from Spencer Dinwiddie, Suggs seemed to hyperextend his left knee before crashing on Finney-Smith.

The Magic playmaker went down in pain. He was immediately taken off the floor and brought into the locker room with the help of trainers since he’s unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Orlando is surely hoping for the best when it comes to Suggs’ injury. The 21-year-old is poised for a big year with the Magic after the addition of Paolo Banchero to the team. With a new weapon and the growth of his teammates like Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony, Suggs could very well be a crucial piece for the team.

However, that can only happen if he is healthy and available.