Jonathan Isaac, playing in his first game since the 2020 season after missing two years due to injury, received a huge ovation from the Orlando Magic faithful in their game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Isaac first heard the Magic fans’ love for him loud and clear when he checked into the game in the first quarter with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Then, Jonathan Isaac heard the Magic fans’ approval when he sank a tough, turnaround jumper in the paint against the tough defense of Celtics forward Jaylen Brown for his first points since 2020.

Isaac, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has dealt with injuries in his brief, three-year career with the Magic.

The lengthy 6-11 wing has dealt with ankle and knee injuries in his career, though this most recent knee ailment has been his lengthiest absence yet.

It was a brutal development for the Magic, as Jonathan Isaac was beginning to flash the skills that made him a lottery pick before he succumbed to the serious knee injury.

Isaac averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc back in the 2019-20 season.

The Florida State product showed he can be a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor.

The Magic are just hoping that he can return to that level of play.

If able to, that would be a huge boost to a Magic team that already has some promising young talent on the roster, such as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bol Bol.

For now, Magic fans are just excited to see Jonathan Isaac.